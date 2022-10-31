CHS Class of 1973 reunion
The Chester High School Class of 1973 will hold its class reunion on June 23, 2023. The 50th anniversary is fast approaching and plans are in process to make this an enjoyable event. For more information, call Brenda Worthy Holmes at 803-519-6595 or Pearl Wilson Curbeam at 803-209-1277.
Head Start now taking applications
Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications in the Chester and Edgemoor areas for the 2022-2023 school year.
Eligible children for the Early Head Start must be between the ages of zero and three years. Eligible children for Head Start must be between three and five years old.
The following documentation is needed to apply: legal birth certificate/documented proof of age; South Carolina certificate of immunizations; proof of residency; proof of insurance or Medicaid; and proof of income (two recent check stubs or W-2).
If you are interested or know someone who is interested, call the Edgemoor Head Start Center at 803-789-3601 or the North Chester Head Start/Early Head Start Center at 803-581-6854. The North Chester center is located at 2135 Quinn Road, Chester.