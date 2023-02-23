Head Start
taking applications
Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications in the Chester and Edgemoor areas for the 2023-24 school year.
Eligible children must be between the ages of zero and four years old. Pregnant women are also encouraged to apply at the Early Head Start centers. Early Head Start is offered at Avery Lake in Fort Mill, Clover, North Chester and Rock Hill.
The following documentations are needed to apply: legal birth certificate/documented proof of age; up-to-date certificate of immunizations; proof of residency; up-to-date physical; and proof of income. Families must meet the federal income guideline in order to qualify. Children with special needs qualify regardless of family income.
If you are interested or know someone who is interested, call the Edgemoor Head Start Center at 803-789-3601 or the North Chester Head Start/Early Head Start Center at 803-581-6854. The North Chester center is located at 2135 Quinn Road, Chester, and the Edgemoor center is located at 1966 Westbrook Road, Edgemoor.
The Chester High School Class of 1973 will hold its class reunion on June 23. The 50th anniversary is fast approaching and plans are in process to make this an enjoyable event. For more information, call Brenda Worthy Holmes at 803-519-6595 or Pearl Wilson Curbeam at 803-209-1277.