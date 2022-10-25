There are good things in store for the Great Falls football team in the future, but that future will be in 2023.
The Red Devils lost Friday night to McBee by a 50-12 score. Great Falls needed a win in the game to qualify for the playoffs and with this final week of the season being the team’s scheduled off week, the 2022 season came to an end.
McBee made its offensive intentions clear from the get-go and ended up running the ball on 41 of its 46 offensive plays. More than half of those carries (24) went to running back Evan Sullivan who had a huge night and got an early start. He finished off his team’s opening drive with a 17-yard touchdown run. A try for two failed, but McBee had an early 6-0 lead.
The Panthers essentially put the game away in the second quarter. Very early in the frame, Evan Talbert scored from 10 yards out to put McBee up 12-0. Less than three minutes later, Sullivan struck again, scoring on a three-yard run. He added a run for two to build the lead up to 20-0. Less than two minutes later, Talbert visited the end zone for the second time, this time with a big 41-yard burst. Sullivan ran in another two-point conversion and McBee led 28-0 less than halfway through the quarter.
Great Falls was finally able to get on the board on late in the quarter and did so with a quick strike through the air. Sophomore quarterback Tremaine Caldwell tossed a 38-yard touchdown to fellow 10th-grader Rico McCullough with only 1:02 left on the clock. A pass for a two-point conversion fell incomplete, leaving it a 28-6 game.
That might have given the Red Devils a momentum boost headed into halftime, but the visitors snatched that back just 45 seconds later. With only 17 seconds left until halftime, Sullivan notched his third score of the game on a 30-yard run. A successful try for two gave McBee a 36-6 lead at the break.
The final score of the season for Great Falls came midway through the third with Caldwell scoring on a 10-yard run. Sullivan struck again early in the fourth quarter with a huge 55-yard touchdown run. The Panthers closed out the scoring with a 45-yard punt return by D.J. Harper.
Sullivan ended the game with 285 yards rushing, four touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions. Caldwell accounted for both Great Falls touchdowns and threw for 165 yards. The Red Devils were never able to mount much of a rushing attack to balance things out or sustain drives, though, finishing with just eight yards on the ground.
It was a tough year for Great Falls, with the team finishing at 2-8 overall. The team dealt with some issues that were not of its own making. The Red Devils were to have played a full scrimmage against Eau Claire but shortly after the team arrived to begin playing, a thunderstorm brought the session to an end before it even started. The team got one half of action in at the Chester jamboree, but basically had to roll into the season with almost no work against anyone else. The team started with a one-sided loss, but seemed to be showing improvement in the following weeks. Great Falls drove all the way to Summerton for a game with Scott’s Branch only to have the game cancelled because of a lack of game officials (the Red Devils were declared winners via forfeit). Coach Demarcus Simons said he’d much rather have had the game played as it would have represented a chance for his young squad to get valuable experience and get better. They got a conventional win New Hope on the field the next week, but the injuries ravaged an already thin roster at the worst possible time, that being at the start of region play. The team dressed only 17 players in a loss to county rival Lewisville two weeks ago.
Still, the team has talent and a lot of room to grow. The Great Falls roster at the start of the year featured only six seniors and many of the squad’s top players (like McCullough, Caldwell, Jaylin Sanders and many others) are underclassmen, meaning a very solid foundation is being laid for 2023 and beyond.