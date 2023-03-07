It was a very good season for Winthrop’s Kelton Talford, but he won’t get the chance at a good postseason.

The Eagles fell in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Friday to Radford 78-69. In the loss, Talford, a junior, scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds. Those numbers were pretty consistent with what the Great Falls High graduate produced all through the season. He appeared in 30 of the team’s 32 games, averaged 31.7 minutes, 16.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest. Only twice all year did he fail to score in double figures.

