We don’t like to see bad things happen, but when they do, that is important … that somebody sees it.
The City of Chester has unfortunately been dealing with an alarming spate of violence in recent months. There have unfortunately been murders (including one this weekend), shootouts (one of those happened last Wednesday) and instances of seemingly random gunfire that has sent bullets into homes, vehicles and yards that thankfully did not meet a living target. There are any number of causes that can be mentioned, from availability of guns, to people owning guns that shouldn’t legally have them, to the proliferation of illegal drugs, to boredom and lack of hope and our country’s general moral rot and devaluing of life. We aren’t going to solve whatever the problem is overnight if at all, since it isn’t unique to Chester and is prevalent everywhere. What we can do is find ways to combat the problem at a local level and that is where seeing things comes in.
In the case of the shootout that happened not to far from our office last week, there were apparently witnesses willing to come forward and videos were made available to police. Law enforcement obviously can’t be everywhere all the time, so cooperation with the community is key. The old phrase “if you see something say something” seems like oversimplification, but people unafraid to share what they see (or share video from a ring doorbell camera) could provide police with what they need to make an arrest and remove a violent person from the street. There is often an unwillingness on the part of citizens to get involved out of fear of retribution or whatever else, but keeping silent can keep someone on the loose that might make you their next victim. At minimum it keeps the place you call home a little less safe.
Chester City Council’s Monday meeting was packed with citizens, all of whom wanted to talk about violence and ways to make the City better. That’s encouraging in a lot of ways. They weren’t just complaining or sounding the alarm, they expressing a willingness to help in any way they can. So they are engaged and have a new Police Chief to work with in Curtis Singleton. He is working to actively engage the public the media to help make Chester safer. At some point, City leaders are going to have to look into ways to get him additional help, be that in higher salaries to attract and keep experienced officers or even to add to his ranks. More eyes seeing things makes a difference and having more hands on deck in every sense will make an even bigger one where combating violence is concerned.