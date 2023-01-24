We don’t like to see bad things happen, but when they do, that is important … that somebody sees it.

The City of Chester has unfortunately been dealing with an alarming spate of violence in recent months. There have unfortunately been murders (including one this weekend), shootouts (one of those happened last Wednesday) and instances of seemingly random gunfire that has sent bullets into homes, vehicles and yards that thankfully did not meet a living target. There are any number of causes that can be mentioned, from availability of guns, to people owning guns that shouldn’t legally have them, to the proliferation of illegal drugs, to boredom and lack of hope and our country’s general moral rot and devaluing of life. We aren’t going to solve whatever the problem is overnight if at all, since it isn’t unique to Chester and is prevalent everywhere. What we can do is find ways to combat the problem at a local level and that is where seeing things comes in.

