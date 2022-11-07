press release
The South Carolina Vets Care Foundation (SCVets Care) collaborated with the South Carolina Department on Aging (SCDOA) to assist seniors with getting services for their pets.
The program allows seniors who are having difficulties (whether it be physical, personal or financial) to get services for their pets at no cost to them.
“For many older adults, their pets are their family, and having the financial means to provide the necessary services for their pets can be a financial burden to them,” said SCDOA Director Connie Munn. “This is why this partnership with SCVets Care is vital to ensure our seniors have resources to assist them so they’re not having to choose between their care versus their pets.”
SCVets Care assists seniors with information about a local veterinarian in their area to perform services for their pets, such as heart/worm medicine, some surgeries, food, flea preventatives, vaccines, ear infections, upper respiratory infections, urinary tract infections and more.
Regular vaccinations and check-ups are offered through this program. Once work is completed, the vet will bill SCVets Care, who will pay for the services. Mobile vets are available to assist seniors who may not be able to travel for services.
“We are thrilled with the work our agency does to help enhance the quality of life for our seniors in South Carolina,” said SCDOA Director Connie Munn. “We are blessed as a state to have so many older adults who have chosen to live their golden years here and as a state, we must do all we can to ensure they are living the best healthy lives they can.”
For more information, visit https://www.scav.org/Foundation or call 803-254-1027.
For more information on the South Carolina Department on Aging visit https://aging.sc.gov/ and https://www.getcaresc.com/.