Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey has a special place in his heart for military veterans — his grandfather, Mickey Dorsey, served in WWII with distinction in General George S. Patton’s 3rd Army, 71st Division Reconnaissance Troop and was instrumental in liberating the Gunskirchen Lager Concentration Camp near Lambach, Austria and received, among other honors, the Israeli Soldier’s Medal by the Israeli Minister of Defense, the Concentration Camp Liberation Medal, and was named a Chevalier upon receiving the French Legion of Honor/Remise de la Legion d’Honneur à des Anciens — the French nation’s highest honor.
Sheriff Dorsey told the story of his grandfather to some of the veterans in his own Sheriff’s Office during a small ceremony honoring them for their served to citizens while in their country’s uniform, and their continued service now while in Chester County sheriff’s deputy uniform.
“Mickey was my Dad’s dad, he grew up here in Chester and in Fort Mill. And his daddy worked in the mill. Mickey was an only child…as he grew up he was that kid that his mom and dad told him ‘You can do anything, you can be anything you want to be.’
“He got a scholarship and went to Clemson, which was a military college at the time. His roommate and he started the Clemson Aero Club together…they stated flying airplanes, WWII is going on and his roommate joins the Army Air Corps…Mickey tried to get into the Army Air Corps, but he was born with a deformity, without his middle two fingers on his right hand…they said they can’t accept him. The Army takes him but on a limited status,” Sheriff Dorsey said.
Mickey Dorsey ends up joining the 71st Division Reconnaissance Troop of General Patton’s Third Army Corps and his division liberated a concentration camp.
While at USC himself, Dorsey occasionally struck up a conversation with an elderly man that came to the Horseshoe every day.
That was the poet and author James Dickey, Poet Laureate of S.C. and the United States, and he was also Mickey Dorsey’s roommate that joined the Army Air Corps.
“I tell you this elaborate story because as you can tell, my granddaddy is one of my heroes. I know what he did…you are heroes for what you do for Chester, and I hope you know how much I appreciate you, but you have been heroes long before that. A lot of you joined the military straight out of high school, making that decision at an early age.
“I appreciate you, our country appreciates you and our community appreciates you,” said Sheriff Dorsey.
He then distributed t-shirts to all the veterans as a thank you.
“You continue to serve this community in this capacity and there is no greater example of a hero,” Dorsey said.
The deputies then went around the table and talked of their service and what their military specialty was and the answers were as diverse as the group of people who wear the Sheriff’s uniform.
Sheriff Dorsey told his deputies who were veterans, “you bring a level of discipline, integrity, work ethic to the table, and we don’t even have to train you for that. Those are all good qualities that are valuable to this profession.”
Following the brief ceremony, Sheriff Dorsey expounded on how being a veteran makes a good law enforcement officer.
“The veterans have a level of discipline, integrity and work ethic and a devotion and commitment to a cause greater than oneself. Those are qualities that are valuable in law enforcement. I am honored and proud that these people have chosen to continue their public service in our community.”