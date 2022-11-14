Dorsey and vets

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey recently presented his deputies who are military veterans with t-shirts honoring their service to the country and continued service to the community. The officers are authorized to wear this t-shirt as part of their uniform through the end of the month.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey has a special place in his heart for military veterans — his grandfather, Mickey Dorsey, served in WWII with distinction in General George S. Patton’s 3rd Army, 71st Division Reconnaissance Troop and was instrumental in liberating the Gunskirchen Lager Concentration Camp near Lambach, Austria and received, among other honors, the Israeli Soldier’s Medal by the Israeli Minister of Defense, the Concentration Camp Liberation Medal, and was named a Chevalier upon receiving the French Legion of Honor/Remise de la Legion d’Honneur à des Anciens — the French nation’s highest honor.

Sheriff Dorsey told the story of his grandfather to some of the veterans in his own Sheriff’s Office during a small ceremony honoring them for their served to citizens while in their country’s uniform, and their continued service now while in Chester County sheriff’s deputy uniform.

