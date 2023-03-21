A major narcotics arrest resulted in over 20 pounds of marijuana being seized.
According to a statement from the Chester County Sheriff's Office, in recent months, narcotic investigators with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, identified a marijuana trafficker in the Fort Lawn area of Chester County.
During the investigation, it was determined that Dalton Ray Myers was receiving large quantities of marijuana from a source in California, and distributing the illegal drug in Chester County.
As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Corbett Road in Fort Lawn on March 15, 2023.
During the execution of the search warrant, Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Myers and seized approximately 20 pounds of marijuana.
Investigators have charged Myers with trafficking in marijuana (10-100 pounds, 1st offense) as well as three counts of possession with intent to distribute, first offense.
"We appreciate the invaluable assistance Chester County received from the FBI, US Postal Inspector, Department of Homeland Security, and the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) during this investigation," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
Myers was released on bond for a total of $22,000 for all charges.