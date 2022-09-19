Bell’s Auto Body shop will host the 6th Annual Bell’s Auto & Motorcycle Show on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9-3 at the Bell’s Auto Body Shop location, 2017 J A Cochran Bypass in Chester.
The event is presented by Bell’s Auto Body Repair, LLC & Grady A. Bell Foundation, Inc.
Admission is free to the public. Registration fee to enter the show is $20 per vehicle. In addition to the car show, which continues to get bigger and better each year, the event will feature a live Bluegrass band, a DJ, a Silent Auction, vendor award, door prizes and a $20 cash giveaway every hour.
There will be awards for autos and motorcycles in these categories:
- First, Second & Third Place for cars
- First, Second & Third Place for trucks
- Top 50
- Best rat-rod
- Best paint
- Best import
- Pastor’s choice
- Particpant choice
- Bell’s auto choice
- Long Haul Choice
- Shriner’s Hospital for Children Choice
- DAV of Chester Choice