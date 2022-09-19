Bells Auto

Classic muscle cars like these seen last year at the Bell’s Auto Show, will be lining up again this year for your admiration.

 File Photo

Bell’s Auto Body shop will host the 6th Annual Bell’s Auto & Motorcycle Show on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9-3 at the Bell’s Auto Body Shop location, 2017 J A Cochran Bypass in Chester.

The event is presented by Bell’s Auto Body Repair, LLC & Grady A. Bell Foundation, Inc.

