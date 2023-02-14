SIMONS

Demarcus Simons is pictured on the sidelines with players during his time at Great Falls.

 FILE PHOTO

He wanted to bring success to Great Falls, but he also wanted to bring stability to a program that needed it. Demarcus Simons achieved both goals. His three-year tenure with the Red Devils has come to an end, however.

On Monday, Simons informed his team and school administration that he was stepping down as head football coach of Great Falls. He made the news public Monday afternoon via social media.

