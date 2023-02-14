He wanted to bring success to Great Falls, but he also wanted to bring stability to a program that needed it. Demarcus Simons achieved both goals. His three-year tenure with the Red Devils has come to an end, however.
On Monday, Simons informed his team and school administration that he was stepping down as head football coach of Great Falls. He made the news public Monday afternoon via social media.
“Great Falls High School, you have given me the opportunity to live out my dream of being a head football coach,” he wrote. “This community welcomed me with open arms. Thank you! Your unwavering support for this program is truly appreciated. I am proud to have coached such an amazing group of kids and even more proud of what we’ve accomplished in three short years. We were able to bring the pride and respect back into this football program.”
At the time he was hired, he was the fifth head coach Great Falls had in a six-year stretch. The program’s last playoff win and winning record were years in the past at that point. He said his intention was to get Great Falls back to its winning tradition but also to not leave after one year. The players needed to know the same guy was leading the program the next year and year after, he said. His entry into the head coaching ranks after many successful years as an assistant came at as tough a time as is imaginable. He was hired in early 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began to settle in and shut down athletics across the country. His official hiring was delayed for weeks because the Chester County School Board could not actually meet to finalize his hiring. Once he was onboard he had no spring practice, no summer 7-on-7 work and not even real team workout to get his team ready. Only limited conditioning drills were allowed. His players were not allowed to touch a football until a week or so before their first game. With no time to prepare, practice or learn a new system, the team started 0-4 that year, but finished strong, winning three of its last five games.
The corner was turned the next season as Great Falls went 6-3 in the regular season, locking up the first winning record for the program in seven years. The Red Devils opened the playoffs on the road and knocked off a higher-seeded Dixie team, for the first Great Falls playoff win in more than a decade. Some history was also made in that contest as Savannah Shroyer caught a two-point conversion pass, becoming the first female (non-kicker) to score in a South Carolina High School League sanctioned contest.
The 2022 season brought a young roster and heavy attrition due to injury. Great Falls went 2-8 but was competitive in many of their losses.
Josh Heffner, Great Falls athletic director, thanked Simons for what he brought to the program and school.
“We wish him nothing best of luck in the future,” Heffner said.
As of Monday Heffner said the job had not been posted but would be soon. He said he and Principal Dr. Jamal Sanders would put together a posting and bring in “the right person for Great Falls.”
“We want someone who is a fit with Great Falls. We want someone who is the right person for our community and for our school. It’s about more than just wins and losses,” he said.
Heffner said his understanding is that Simons is leaving to take a position elsewhere. When he was hired at Great Falls, Simons was selected from a pool of more than 50 candidates, which included coordinators from large programs and many former head coaches.
Though he has been the athletic director for just under a year, Heffner has had to make a number of hires. He had to find his own replacement as head baseball coach, hire a volleyball coach and a girls basketball coach.