It could be the last minor league award Evan Sisk wins…only because he might not spend much more time pitching in the minors.
Last week, Twins Daily, a publication dedicated to covering the Minnesota Twins, named Sisk as its “Minor League Pitcher of the Year.”
“This season Sisk has shaved nearly two walks per nine off the (his) total and continued to rack up strikeouts in droves. He’s a lefty with a funky delivery that works to get on hitters with a bit of deception…there’s no doubt a big league reliever here,” they wrote.
Sisk, a Lewisville High graduate, began the year with the AA Wichita Wind Surge and was called up to the AAA St. Paul Saints. For the Saints he has appeared in 30 games (all in relief) going 2-1 with a 2.14 ERA. In 33.2 innings he allowed only 19 hits and eight earned runs while striking out 41 while issuing just 18 walks. The team concludes its season today with the final game of a three-game series with Omaha.
Sisk was a 16th round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018 following his junior year at College of Charleston. He appeared in 20 games for the Rookie League Johnson City Cardinals that year, posting a 1.76 ERA with five saves. In 2019 he pitched for the Class A ball Peoria Chiefs, where he had an ERA of 3.25, struck out more than one batter per inning and logged five saves. COVID-19, wiped out the 2020 season but Sisk moved up to AA in the Cardinals organization during the 2021 season (where he played for Springfield), and then was involved in a deadline trade that sent him to the Twins organization. Pitching for three teams last season, he had a cumulative ERA of 3.91 with 69 strikeouts in 54 innings and a 3-1 record.
In high school, he posted a .90 ERA with 114 strikeouts in 77 innings of work and helped Lewisville advance to the Class A state title series in his senior campaign.