As of a few weeks ago, Lewisville High graduate Evan Sisk thought he would be competing for a chance to make the opening day roster of the Minnesota Twins. He’d already headed to Florida for Spring Training when he was involved in a trade that sent him to the Kansas City Royals organization. He was initially assigned to the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers, but late last week the Royals invited him to Spring Training in Arizona. He is designated as a non-roster invitee, meaning he is not on the big club’s 40-man roster but is involved in spring training and is being given an opportunity to earn a spot on a big league opening day roster.

