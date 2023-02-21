He is considered a non-roster player at this point, but he may not stay that way for long.
As of a few weeks ago, Lewisville High graduate Evan Sisk thought he would be competing for a chance to make the opening day roster of the Minnesota Twins. He’d already headed to Florida for Spring Training when he was involved in a trade that sent him to the Kansas City Royals organization. He was initially assigned to the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers, but late last week the Royals invited him to Spring Training in Arizona. He is designated as a non-roster invitee, meaning he is not on the big club’s 40-man roster but is involved in spring training and is being given an opportunity to earn a spot on a big league opening day roster.
A recent MLB.com article called Sisk “an intriguing prospect” because of his unconventional sidearm delivery and because of the impressive numbers he put together last year pitching in both Double-A and Triple-A for the Twins organization last year. He struck out nearly 30% of the batters he faced in 2022 and lefties hit a puny .080 against him. Overall, he was 5-1 on the mound last season with a 1.57 ERA, striking out 76 batters in 63 innings pitched.
Sisk posted a .90 ERA with 114 strikeouts in 77 innings of work as a senior at Lewisville. He played collegiately at College of Charleston and was a valuable contributor from the get-go. As a junior, he was a dominant starter, going 10-3 with a 2.96 ERA in 15 starts.
Following that year, Sisk was a 16th round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2018 MLB Draft and opted to sign.
He appeared in 20 games for the Rookie League Johnson City Cardinals, posting a 1.76 ERA with five saves. In 2019 he pitched for the Single-A ball Peoria Chiefs, where he had an ERA of 3.25, struck out more than one batter per inning and logged five saves.
He didn’t get a chance to build on that success in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the minor league season. When play resumed in 2021 he moved up to Double-A Springfield, then was a part of what proved to be the first of two trades he was involved with, being dealt to the Twins. Pitching for three different teams that season, he had a cumulative ERA of 3.91 with 69 strikeouts in 54 innings and a 3-1 record.