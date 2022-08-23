If there’s one thing a left-handed hitter does not want to see, it’s a left-handed pitcher…especially one named Evan Sisk.
The Lewisville High product is still pitching for the St. Paul Saints, the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. A recent article in the Pioneer Press noted that while Sisk had been great in general, he has proven to be nearly unhittable against fellow lefties. During the time he spent earlier this season with the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge, lefties managed to hit just .080 against him. The numbers have basically been the same in Triple-A, with the Pioneer Press noting that only three of the 30 lefties to face Sisk have recorded a hit, with all of those being singles. Almost half his outs against left-handed hitters have been via strikeout.
Since being called up to St. Paul, Sisk has appeared in 19 games (all in relief) and has a 2-0 record. In 21 innings, he has allowed only 12 hits, 11 walks and four earned runs while striking out 25. His ERA is 1.71 and batters are hitting just .164 against him. With Wichita he was 3-0 with 33 strikeouts in 28.1 innings of work with a 0.95 ERA. Opponents there only hit .160 against him and he yielded just three earned runs.
Sisk was a 16th round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018 following his junior year at College of Charleston. He appeared in 20 games for the Rookie League Johnson City Cardinals that year, posting a 1.76 ERA with five saves. In 2019 he pitched for the Class A ball Peoria Chiefs, where he had an ERA of 3.25, struck out more than one batter per inning and logged five saves. COVID-19, wiped out the 2020 season but Sisk moved up to AA in the Cardinals organization during the 2021 season (where he played for Springfield), then was involved in a deadline trade that sent him to the Twins organization. Pitching for three teams last season, he had a cumulative ERA of 3.91 with 69 strikeouts in 54 innings and a 3-1 record.
Sisk pitched collegiately at The College of Charleston. In High School, he posted a .90 ERA with 114 strikeouts in 77 innings of work and helped Lewisville advance to the Class A state title series in his senior campaign.