If there’s one thing a left-handed hitter does not want to see, it’s a left-handed pitcher…especially one named Evan Sisk.

The Lewisville High product is still pitching for the St. Paul Saints, the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. A recent article in the Pioneer Press noted that while Sisk had been great in general, he has proven to be nearly unhittable against fellow lefties. During the time he spent earlier this season with the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge, lefties managed to hit just .080 against him. The numbers have basically been the same in Triple-A, with the Pioneer Press noting that only three of the 30 lefties to face Sisk have recorded a hit, with all of those being singles. Almost half his outs against left-handed hitters have been via strikeout.

