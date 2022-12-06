ELDER

Coach Lamont Elder doesn't have a lot of experience or size on his roster, but does have hard workers and a lot of athletic talent.

 BY TRAVIS JENKINS

Once his team has a chance to develop chemistry and have everyone fill their roles, Lewisville will present some big problems for opponents…despite not actually being very big.

Lamont Elder is in his first year as the head varsity coach of the Lions. He has inherited a roster that has some talent to work with, but one that is lacking in size. He said he actually doesn’t even have a center, with his team made up of guards and forwards.

