Once his team has a chance to develop chemistry and have everyone fill their roles, Lewisville will present some big problems for opponents…despite not actually being very big.
Lamont Elder is in his first year as the head varsity coach of the Lions. He has inherited a roster that has some talent to work with, but one that is lacking in size. He said he actually doesn’t even have a center, with his team made up of guards and forwards.
“We’re going to me smaller that most everybody we play,” he said. “We don’t have a 6’5 or 6’7 kind of guy. We have to do a better job boxing out. Everybody has to box out and fight for rebounds or we’ll get destroyed on the boards and with second chance points.”
The team is only three games into the season, but he has already seen some progress on that area. Lewisville lost a 10-point decision to Chester on Friday night, but Elder said there were stretches where his team managed to hold its own against a considerably larger Cyclones squad.
“I was very pleased with our effort. We played with a lot of energy. We had some crucial turnovers when we closed the score, though,” he said.
The energy part of the equation is going to be important, because Elder want to play an up-tempo brand of basketball on offense. He thinks that style fits the talent he has on the roster.
“With our size, I like the idea of pushing the ball and having an up-tempo game. Once they get accustomed to the things we want to do, we’ll be a better team,” he said.
Elder said, though, people should not assume the Lions will purely be a jump-shooting team this year. They will also work on dribble penetration and going to the rim when they can. Basically, whatever the defense is giving, Elder said his team would be taking.
Likewise, he thinks that a pressure defense fits the talents and makeup of his team. With his team facing a size deficit most every night, he wants turnovers that can be converted into uncontested baskets and easy points.
Elder is still settling on a starting lineup as he learns where all his pieces best fit. It is difficult to determine that at this point, since six of players were on the Lewisville team that made a deep playoff run. Elder is a football assistant, so he was certainly happy to have the team put together a great season and knows coaches have to share athletes at smaller schools. Still, that means the majority of his roster has only be available for two weeks and some players are still a little beat up and aren’t yet in basketball shape. Jakari Strong, a junior who has starting experience and played well last season will definitely be in that first five. Marcell Fee got a lot of playing time against Chester, more than Elder was actually expecting, and had a good game. That was a pleasant surprise since he was just cleared to hit the court after recovering from a football injury.
Elder has been around the game long enough to know what makes for a good team and he said the components are present at Lewisville. The group needs time to acclimate to his system and “needs to gel” as a group, but once that happens, he believes the Lions have a chance to be very competitive by the time the region slate rolls around. He thinks the potential at Lewisville is, well, big.