SLED CRIME STATS

Law enforcement needs the public’s help to reverse the alarming murder rate in South Carolina

The rate of murders in South Carolina officially increased 0.89% while weapon law violations were up 4.2% in 2021 and 80.8% in the past 10 years, according to the completed Crime In South Carolina 2021 Report released Thursday by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED). The report continues to show an alarming increase in murders in South Carolina. The data collected showed the rate of murder is at its highest level since 1991.

