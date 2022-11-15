Law enforcement needs the public’s help to reverse the alarming murder rate in South Carolina
The rate of murders in South Carolina officially increased 0.89% while weapon law violations were up 4.2% in 2021 and 80.8% in the past 10 years, according to the completed Crime In South Carolina 2021 Report released Thursday by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED). The report continues to show an alarming increase in murders in South Carolina. The data collected showed the rate of murder is at its highest level since 1991.
Property crimes continued to fall for the tenth consecutive year. Property crimes dropped 9% in 2021 when compared to the previous year. “I am extremely concerned by the increasing number of murders in our state, however I am optimistic to see the overall violent crime rate decreased by 5.1% in 2021 after historic highs in 2020,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “We have seen murders increase 52.2% over the past ten years. Although there was a decrease in the rate of sexual battery, the increase in the number of occurrences is troubling. The final murder, weapon law violation and sexual battery numbers for this report should concern every citizen in our state.”
“As I have said previously, gangs, drugs and criminal’s easy access to guns continue to play a significant role in the violence we have seen in South Carolina. We must all work together to combat crime in our communities, and that means working with our elected officials, criminal justice system partners, and community leaders. We must have positive community partnerships, interaction, support, and investment to truly make an impact on crime,” said Chief Keel.
The data compiled for the report comes from sheriff’s offices and police departments across the state.
“These numbers are no surprise to the dedicated officers who strive to make South Carolina a safe place to live, work and raise a family,” said Chief Keel. “I want to thank our law enforcement partners for their service and for providing this important information.” The full Crime in South Carolina 2021 report is available on SLED’s website at www.sled.sc.gov/crimestatistics.html.