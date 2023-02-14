The City of Chester’s failure to pay retirement funds into the state system led to a civil lawsuit but it won’t result in criminal charges.
The News & Reporter obtained the results of a State Law Enforcement Division investigation through a Freedom of Information Act request. The records indicate that from June 2021 until February 2022, the City of Chester did not pay the retirement funds of employees into the Public Employee Benefit Authority (PEBA) program.
“There was concern from City of Chester employees that the money was misappropriated to other government projects, such as the Summer Feeding Program or the Chester Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) project,” the report said.
Four SLED agents met with Marquita Fair, City of Chester Payroll Clerk regarding the late payments. Fair told the agents she took over the position of payroll clerk for the City in July of 2021. The previous clerk left the position before having the opportunity to help train her replacement. So Fair said she received no formal training before taking over the position. She attempted to teach herself the processes by reviewing historical payment records and speaking to other clerks at other municipalities.
As to the late payment filings, she told SLED the paperwork showed the City’s internal payroll accounting software, which included debits, credits and the year to date payments made to PEBA. She had no access to the First Citizens Bank account and was unable to see changes made to the internal payroll accounts. Her process included manual calculations. Once she had the numbers, she would request a check and mail it to PEBA. However, she was unaware there was a second step in which reports from the manual calculations needed to be uploaded to a website.
The City lacked a finance director at that point, so Fair reported directly to then-Administrator Stephanie Jackson. No finance director also meant little experienced oversight of the PEBA process.
Fair took accountability for the late payments and said it was owing to her lack of training and experience. When she learned the payments were late, she worked to rectify the problem and mailed a check on February 26, 2022 that made the retirement payments of all employees current.
CPA Marc Wood, who essentially acted as the chief financial officer in the absence of a finance director, provided documentation from the City’s internal payroll system documenting all PEBA payments. He told SLED he did not believe any intentional wrongdoing had occurred.
The issue of the PEBA payments first came to light last February when City of Chester Fireman Micheal Waits filed a lawsuit over the matter. He claimed that since July of 2021, his employer withheld 9.75% of his salary, which is supposed to be paid into PORS (a branch of the State’s PEBA retirement system set up for police officers and firefighters). The money wasn’t paid into the system, though, nor was the additional contribution of 19.24% the City is supposed to make.
The suit by Waits claims he was never told of a change to his wages or deductions (as required by law). So there was a financial angle but he was also not earning due credit towards his retirement time.
Shortly after Waits filed the suit, seven more employees joined him and class action status was sought. The claims of the seven new City employees joining the suit (Walter H. Stephenson IV, Ronald Wayne Levister, Jr., then-Interim Police Chief Milton Sims, MaKeesharia S. Williams-Tobias, Tyrel C. Graham, Tyler J. Covington and Nathaniel Meleke Cureton) mirrored those of Waits, that being that “the Defendant City of Chester has failed to transfer any funds to PEBA for the plaintiffs since June 20, 2021, missing the third and fourth quarterly payments in September of 2021 and December of 2021…Due to the Defendant City making no contributions (either their own or the withheld funds from Plaintiffs) towards the Plaintiffs’ participation in PORS, none of the Plaintiffs were given credit towards retirement for the months of July 2021, August 2021, September 2021, October 2021, November 2021 or December 2021. All eight plaintiffs allege the City provided them with incorrect records showing deductions being made from their checks for participation in PORS. The suit called the City’s actions “willful, wanton and reckless,” said that the employees are legally entitled to three times the amount of money they are due and class action status is being sought.
The News & Reporter previously obtained more than 10,000 pages of Jackson’s emails, some of which contained information on the PEBA issue. There was an indication that City officials learned of the Waits lawsuit from a News & Reporter story and that there were indications of problems in 2021.
On Nov. 30, 2021, Tosha Graham (with PEBA’s retirement member account services) emailed a City staff member about the pending retirement of an employee.
“We are finalizing the retirement for Mr. (redacted) and we need some additional information. Please provide a detail pay history for April 1, 2017-September 30, 2021,” Graham wrote.
There appeared to be no response from the City for some time as Graham emailed again on Dec. 16 with a copy of the previous email and to inquire as to whether the requested information would be sent. The information was apparently sent the next day, but by January 14, 2022 Graham wrote again and seemed to indicate some due monies had not been paid.
“We spoke yesterday about an update for Mr. (redacted)…Per the covered employer procedures manual, pg. 27 ‘Contributions are deductible up to and including 45 days terminations pay for unused annual leave’ for Class II members. In case it was presented as if there was an option to send the missing contributions. There is no option. Please advise when we should receive the missing contributions,” Graham said.
Jackson responded later that day to say, “We will comply with whatever needs to be done.” On Feb. 3, whatever was owed had apparently still not been paid as Graham again emailed and asked for an update on (redacted)’s “missing annual leave contributions.” Twenty days later Graham received a response from a City staff member asking, “What is the process for the City of Chester to cover his missing contributions.” The money was finally paid shortly thereafter.
Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman requested the information. Upon completion, he wrote SLED a letter saying he found “no facts which support a criminal prosecution for the events described” and said suggested “any policy violations should be handled by the City.”