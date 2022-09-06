A water leak and a picked lock led to a State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigation into the City of Chester Police Department and the eventual suspension of an experienced officer that continues to this day, though she was cleared of wrongdoing.

Following the firing of Stephanie Jackson on March 28, the News & Reporter obtained and reviewed more than 10,000 pages of the now-former city administrator’s emails. In an email from early February of this year, Interim Police Chief Milton Sims informed Jackson that SLED had conducted an investigation into an audit of his department’s evidence locker and that the results had been turned over to the office of Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman. The News & Reporter obtained the full SLED investigation and narrative through an additional Freedom of Information Act request.

