A water leak and a picked lock led to a State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigation into the City of Chester Police Department and the eventual suspension of an experienced officer that continues to this day, though she was cleared of wrongdoing.
Following the firing of Stephanie Jackson on March 28, the News & Reporter obtained and reviewed more than 10,000 pages of the now-former city administrator’s emails. In an email from early February of this year, Interim Police Chief Milton Sims informed Jackson that SLED had conducted an investigation into an audit of his department’s evidence locker and that the results had been turned over to the office of Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman. The News & Reporter obtained the full SLED investigation and narrative through an additional Freedom of Information Act request.
The investigation was actually initiated on Oct. 26, 2021 when SLED received a written request from Sims after it was learned that “Lt. Anna Jagger forcibly opened the door to the Chester Police Department evidence locker and entered without authority.”
Upon being interviewed, Sims said Jagger had actually entered the evidence office (in which the evidence locker apparently sits) on September 22, 2021, but delayed his request for a SLED investigation due to the “City of Chester administration wanting to consult with an attorney prior to taking action against Lt. Jagger.” On October 25, Sims filed paperwork recommending that Jagger be suspended without pay for violation of the department’s evidence and property control policy, but had to wait on Chester City Council to vote on the recommendation.”
Jagger had previously been the evidence custodian, Sims told SLED he had known her for 19 years and had never known her to be dishonest or deceptive. He was aware that Jagger entered the evidence office to check for a water leak, because she had told the then-current evidence custodian (Larry Wilson) she had done so. Only that custodian and another lieutenant had keys to the evidence office and there had apparently never been a concern about the office’s security because no one had ever forced their way into it before.
SLED interviewed Jagger (who at the time had 18 years of law enforcement experience, including 15 non-consecutive years with the Chester Police Department) on Oct. 23, 2021. On Sept 22, she was off-duty and was actually involved in a car wreck involving a deer on her way to the office to do paperwork. Once she finally arrived, she noticed water leaking from the ceiling of her office. She had never noted a leak in that first floor office (where she had been for over a year) before, though there were signs of a previous leak. She told SLED she was alarmed by the sheer volume of water coming through the ceiling, which quickly filled up a plastic trashcan and a plastic storage tote.
Jagger said she called dispatch and tried to get in touch with maintenance to tell them about the leak and was told someone would come check on it. She used a key to open an upstairs server room and make sure there was no water leaking in that location that could possibly damage sensitive equipment. She then went to the third-floor attic space where a plastic kiddie pool was used to catch the abundance of water that apparently leaked there. Despite the fact that it was raining outside, she said there was no water in that pool. An additional check of an upstairs bathroom turned up no leaks either.
It was then she checked on the evidence office, which was located directly above her own workspace. She did not have a key to the office, so she used the tip of the knife blade on her Leatherman tool “to manipulate the doorknob pin out of the door jamb and entered the office.” Once inside, she did open the unlocked lab door to check if the lab sink was leaking. She told SLED she did not enter the steel door to the evidence room, nor did she touch anything. About that time, a pair of maintenance workers arrived to check for leaks in the air conditioner room.
Jagger either called or emailed Jackson, Sims and two other officers about the leak in her office (and provided SLED with screenshots of the communications as evidence). She told Wilson about entering the evidence office later that day. She said she did not call Wilson about doing so beforehand “because she thought it was an emergency and could not wait for him to get there.” Additionally, she said her City Hall entry card did not work because the card reader was broken, something she said Jackson was aware of. She said Jackson told her she could use her knife to gain access to the building until the card reader was fixed.
SLED also interviewed Sgt. MaKeesharia Tobias as part of the investigation. She told the agency Jagger was an administrative lieutenant but was working patrol shifts because of low patrol officer numbers at the time. She recalled Jagger not being in uniform that day (wearing jeans and a t-shirt). Jagger was already in her office when Tobias arrived that day and told her about the leak. She said she needed to go to Wilson’s office to check for a leak, with Tobias telling her there had been leaks in the buildings for year. She offered up an extreme example to SLED, telling them a leak from a second-floor bathroom actually caused fecal matter to collect in the overhead light fixture in her office. On top of the building’s leaks, the air conditioner units upstairs would often freeze and when they thawed, water would leak through the ceiling.
“The City of Chester was aware of the problem but was slow to act because of the cost to fix the units,” the SLED narrative notes.
Tobias said she followed Jagger upstairs and saw her open the door to the evidence office. She assumed Jagger had a key since she had previously served as evidence custodian. Tobias checked the bathroom adjacent the evidence office and found no leak. After she checked the bathroom, she saw Jagger exit the evidence office and saw that “her hands were empty.”
“Sgt. Tobias thought it was odd Lt. Jagger was able to enter the evidence office and walked over to Lt. (Brian) Sanders’ office on the second floor and told him Lt. Jagger had entered the evidence office. Sgt. Tobias advised Lt. Sanders acknowledged what she said but seemed distracted by something he was working on. (She) did not tell anyone else…because Lt. Sanders was the acting captain and therefor Lt. Jagger’s supervisor, so she felt she had followed the chain of command,” the narrative notes.
Wilson confirmed to SLED that Jagger did tell him about entering the office. He said he was unaware of there having been any previous leaks from the sink in the lab but mentioned the previous problems with the air conditioning. He actually escorted a SLED special agent to the second-floor maintenance room where the air conditioning units were located. The agent saw no visible signs of water damage to the walls, but noted the floor was soft and had suffered water damage. There was standing water in a metal pan under the air conditioning units and a shop vacuum with two water-stained five-gallon buckets nearby.
“According to Wilson, the source of the leak was behind the A/C unit in the wall and the City of Chester did not want to spend the money to tear out the A/C units and repair the source of the leak,” the narrative explains.
Later in October of 2021, the SLED agent met again with Wilson and verified evidence for a trial that was scheduled for the following week in Chester County General Sessions Court. That verification was requested by Sixth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Candice Lively based on the ongoing investigation. The agent “sealed the evidence and paperwork in a separate bag which were secured with SLED evidence tape.”
In early November, two SLED special agents conducted an evidence audit. A large portion of the narrative on that audit is redacted, but a master list of evidence was generated. Any noted discrepancies are redacted but a note specifically states, “no information obtained during the audit and comparison of evidence indicated Lt. Jagger tampered with or otherwise manipulated any evidence.”
Newman said his office did receive the SLED report but that no action was called for since “no wrongdoing was found.”
That at least seemed to clear the way for Jagger to return to work and she indicated she wanted to do so. In a Feb. 28 email, Jagger said as much, and also indicated she was having a difficult time reaching Jackson.
“Good morning Ms. Jackson…I have been trying to contact you. I have left 5 messages, came in person, and Thursday spoke again with Sims who stated he would let you know that I wanted to speak to you. Lt. Sims stated that you have sole discretion as to my return to work. The PAF, which is the only paperwork ever given to me, states that the suspension was pending the SLED investigation. The SLED investigation is completed and I have been cleared. I am ready to return to work and will be waiting to hear back from you as soon as possible,” Jagger wrote.
Three minutes later, Jackson did respond.
“Officer Jagger…The Grievance Committee’s report will be presented to Council tonight along with the investigation’s report. You will be contacted this week following tonight’s meeting. Thank you,” Jackson responded.
Jagger answered four minutes later to thank Jackson for her prompt response and said she looked forward to hearing from her soon. However, the Council meeting came and went and Jagger got no response. Four days later she emailed Jackson again and seemed exasperated that so much time had passed with an update on the situation being provided to her.
“You said this week the council meeting was Monday night and it’s now Friday after 4 p.m.??” she wrote.
Five more days passed and Jagger apparently still had not been told anything about her job status.
“It’s now Wednesday and I’ve left another voice message and also tried your cell which has a full mailbox. Please call me ASAP,” Jagger wrote.
The full mailbox was apparently commonplace, at least at that point. An unrelated email to Jackson nearly a week later indicated the person had tried to call her but got the “full mailbox” message as well.
Meanwhile, Jackson was discussing the Jagger situation, but not with the officer herself. Separate emails indicate she was communicating with attorney Joanie Winters, who handles labor matters for the City.
“Ms. Jackson, you asked me to call Anna Jagger to tell her what the grievance committee decided. I called her and she seemed confused since she already knew that. I recalled the beginning of the discussion re her coming back or being terminated but I was never privy to the vote of council. I’m happy to call her or defer to Ms. (Latonya Dilligard) Edwards (city attorney),” Winters wrote in an email on March 14.
Within five minutes, Jackson responded.
“Yes, I was requesting that you contact Ms. Jagger to tell her the results of the grievance hearing. Council voted to have you communicate with her attorney her options. I am sorry as I thought you were aware of their vote,” Jackson responded.
Winters indicated she would call Jagger the next morning. The next morning (at 4:10), Winters emailed Jackson again.
“Thinking through this…the results of the grievance hearing was to return her to work following her suspension if I remember correctly. But did council vote to accept that recommendation? That’s what I was not privy to since I left before they took a vote. I know their discussion was leaning towards termination but that’s what they were discussing. Never heard their vote. If they voted to terminate what is the effective date? Thanks,” Winters wrote.
Jackson answered at 7:15 a.m. and seemed to indicate she favored Jagger returning to work but that not everyone seemed to share that view.
“The results of the grievance hearing was that the grievance committee upheld the suspension. There was no mention of returning to work although that was my suggestion and what I had discussed with you. Council seemed to have a different discussion as you will recall. When I get to my office, I’ll send you the wording of the vote,” Jackson wrote.
Winters responded that Jagger seemed to know that already and wanted to “know when she could return to work.”
The minutes of the Feb. 28 Chester City Council meeting note that there was a personnel grievance issue discussed in executive session. Upon returning to open session, “Councilwoman Strother made a motion for Council to allow Attorney Winters to speak with an attorney to reach an amicable solution pertaining to a personnel matter in the police department. Motion was second(ed) by Councilwoman Campbell. The vote was unanimous (9-0).”
Around the same time all of this went on, Chester City Council also discussed an extreme shortage of officers in the police department. Typically, there would be at least four, but preferably five offers on patrol per shift but the force at dwindled to the point that there were only six available patrol officers total. Sims, Jagger and other lieutenants had to work patrol shifts to even ensure there was one patrol officer on the streets per shift. The City reached an agreement with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office to have them provide deputies to fill out patrol shifts.
According to someone with knowledge of the situation, Jagger’s status is actually unchanged and she remains suspended. The person also said the issue with the leaks in City Hall has been addressed.