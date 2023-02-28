A Great Falls man was arrested recently by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on 15 counts of dogfighting, seven counts of misdemeanor III treatment of animals and four counts of felony treatment of animals.

Back on Feb. 14, SLED agents executed a search warrant at the home of Burton Lashawn Mincey, 52. SLED issued 15 arrest warrants (with a redacted address) carrying the description “animal fighting or baiting.” Each warrant related to a different dog, but each detailed that, “the defendant’s home was found to have evidence consistent with organized dog fighting, which included some of the following: dogs with scarring, treadmills for conditioning, carpeting that was hidden and appeared to have blood on it, items designed as spring poles and flirt poles, at-home medications (including those injectable via syringe), cans of food consistent with those provided to dogs for conditioning and strength, dogs positioned in a manner consistent with building aggression, dogs attached to large chains heavier than 10 percent of their body weight and affixed to car axels and hanging scales used to weigh dogs prior to matches.”

