A Great Falls man was arrested recently by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on 15 counts of dogfighting, seven counts of misdemeanor III treatment of animals and four counts of felony treatment of animals.
Back on Feb. 14, SLED agents executed a search warrant at the home of Burton Lashawn Mincey, 52. SLED issued 15 arrest warrants (with a redacted address) carrying the description “animal fighting or baiting.” Each warrant related to a different dog, but each detailed that, “the defendant’s home was found to have evidence consistent with organized dog fighting, which included some of the following: dogs with scarring, treadmills for conditioning, carpeting that was hidden and appeared to have blood on it, items designed as spring poles and flirt poles, at-home medications (including those injectable via syringe), cans of food consistent with those provided to dogs for conditioning and strength, dogs positioned in a manner consistent with building aggression, dogs attached to large chains heavier than 10 percent of their body weight and affixed to car axels and hanging scales used to weigh dogs prior to matches.”
There were four warrants for “ill treatment of animals in general, torture” which detailed specific injuries to the animals. A put bull mix listed as being named “Douglas1” was attached to a chain that was greater than 10 percent of its body weight. The dog had facial scars, scars on his front legs and open wound on his right ear. The dogs ribs, lumbar vertebrae, pelvic bones, waist and abdominal tuck were all “easily visible” with the dog’s body carrying minimal fat. Douglas1 was eating and drinking from a cement center block that contained dirty water.
“Douglas2,” a pit bull mix was also affixed to a chain greater than 10 percent of his body weight, had easily visible bones, scarring on his nose and was also drinking from a cement block which was dirty and filled with leaves and other items. His open wooden doghouse contained nothing to protect him from the weather.
Douglas4, another pit bull mix was attached to a tree by a heavy chain that provided very limited movement. He was thin, making many bones visible and had multiple injuries, including a damaged tail, scarring on his muzzle, broken teeth, an abnormally shaped head and scars on his antebrachium bilateral. He was forced to drink dirty water from a block.
“Douglas6” was a pit bull mix with scarring to her head, face, neck, her back thigh and an open wound that was irritated and bloody which had apparently not been treated. Her ribs were “easily visible” and she had to drink water from a dirty concrete block.
Six other warrants listed the description “ill treatment of animals in general, overworking.” It described dogs that were injured, chained to car axels, held in pens filled with urine and feces and with no access to clean water. At least one of the dogs listed in those warrants was believed to be pregnant, all were subject to weather (including cold temperatures) and had bones visibly poking through their skin.
Mincey was arrested on February 14 and released on bond two days later. The bond amounts for his various charges ranged from $1,000 to $5,000.
Mincey will be prosecuted by the Sixth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.