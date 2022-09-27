Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware has a phrase he uses frequently.
“So what? Now what?”
Win or lose, he wants to emphasize to his team that what is done is done. There is no point in looking back, only forward to whatever is next.
The Lions are coming off their first loss of the season to AA Andrew Jackson by a score of 28-20. Lewisville was in it until the final minute and mounted a late 67-yard drive. However, it ended at the Andrew Jackson 30 on downs to bring an end to the game.
The Lions certainly did some good things, forcing a key turnover early in the game deep in their own territory to thwart one potential Volunteers score. Lewisville also made some plays in the passing game as they did throughout their 5-0 start. The difference was that the team struggled to contain the run, giving up 400 yards on the ground. That has obviously been a point of emphasis in practice, but Boulware said he still saw some good things, including the fact that players have obviously adopted the mentality of, “So what? Now what?”
“The kids never quit. I saw some growth there. The kids came in on Sunday and got back to work,” Boulware said.
There is plenty to work on and prepare for as the team starts region play with a visit from C.A. Johnson. The Hornets are 3-3 but lost competitive games to a good Estill team, AA Wade Hampton and AAA Swansea. The latter two were one-score contests. C.A. Johnson is fresh off a 61-6 blowout of Hemingway. Offensively, Boulware said they give you a lot to prepare for.
“They use about six or seven different formations you have to prepare for,” Boulware said.
That goes from a spread attack where they like to attack deep to power run looks. Boulware said he was very impressed with what he’d seen from Hornets skill players Caleb Pearson and Rafael McKinney. Defensively, C.A. Johnson employs 3-4 and 4-2 looks.
The game has been moved up to Thursday because of the threat of severe weather Friday. That means less prep time, so Boulware said his team is making the most of every minute it has. They know that they have to play better than last week. They also know that 5-1 represents a great start, but is also a case of “So what? What’s next?” It is the next four games, all region contests, that will determine Lewisville’s postseason fate.
“Now is the most important time of the year for us,” he said. “I feel confident in where we are right now.”
Kickoff at Lewisville is set for 7:30 Thursday night.