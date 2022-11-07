Canipe windhield

The bullet hole in Deputy Sydney Canipe’s cruiser windshield shows how dangerous the May 17, 2021 pursuit of Terry and Simpson was.

 File Photo

Seventeen months later after a high speed pursuit where deputies were shot at and a week-long manhunt, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey can finally close the book on Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, “Chester’s Bonnie & Clyde,” whose crimes took place across three states: S.C., Missouri and Tennessee.

The pair were sentenced to life with no chance of parole last Wednesday and are expected to stand trial in the other states, with similar concurrent life sentences.

