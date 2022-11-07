Seventeen months later after a high speed pursuit where deputies were shot at and a week-long manhunt, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey can finally close the book on Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, “Chester’s Bonnie & Clyde,” whose crimes took place across three states: S.C., Missouri and Tennessee.
The pair were sentenced to life with no chance of parole last Wednesday and are expected to stand trial in the other states, with similar concurrent life sentences.
“It took 17 months, from the time the crimes occurred, through the hunt and capture and the prosecutorial process to take place. For something that was so significant for our community, I think that is quite impressive. I would thank the Solicitor’s Office for making sure to prioritize those cases, not diminishing the importance of other cases that go on here in Chester. But you’d have to have been living under a rock for the past 17 months not to know how that activity and the event, especially the seven-day manhunt, brought a lot of fear and anxiety into our community. I appreciate Solicitor Newman prioritizing that case,” Sheriff Dorsey said.
Both Terry and Simpson were held until their trial at the Chester County Detention Center and the Sheriff’s Office was responsible for maintaining their safety and security.
“I’m glad they are no longer here, and the state can take care of them however they see fit. But now having them here is not a direct burden on these detention officers here,” Dorsey said.
The Sheriff said he is satisfied with the verdicts in the cases.
“I am a firm believer in the system. I believe in the role that law enforcement plays in the system. Our job is to investigate fully to the best of our ability, the crime and to capture the alleged criminal. It is then the State’s job, through the Solicitor to put forth that evidence and let a judge and/or jury determine that outcome.
“Due to the hard work of the men and women here and at SLED, the investigation was very tight, very well put together, and that’s why the suspects pled guilty,” Dorsey said.
The manhunt operation ultimately involved 50 federal, state, county and municipal law enforcement agencies and some 650 personnel, Dorsey said at the time.
“It’s a testament to the old saying, it’s amazing what you can accomplish when nobody care who’s going to get credit. Throughout the whole process there was never any feeling of who was going to get credit for what, other than the fact that I took responsibility that if it went bad, if things turned out bad, I was going to be ultimately responsible for it,” he said.
I’m proud of everybody that helped: I’m proud of this community for the support and the trust in us that they had and continue to have in us.
“This is a chapter that we are glad to close in our community. Those were two dangerous people and I was a firm believer that they needed to be separated from society for the rest of their lives. I’m glad the system worked out to where that is going to happen now,” Dorsey said.
In addition to the deputies involved in the high speed pursuit and the subsequent manhunt, Dorsey points to the unsung heroes of the operation — the deputies who continued to patrol their assigned areas and the dispatchers who sat, calm and collected, as the reports of deputies being shot at, poured in on the night of May 17, 2021.
“There were a number of people who still took care of the rest of Chester while so many resources were down in the Richburg area. Those are the unsung heroes — as Delta Shift went through that horrific event, the chase, they had to be pulled off of shift duties, and so everybody else (and we have been short of personnel since Day One; we’ve never had a full staff since I’ve been here) that shift was pulled off the road, and that “shifted” all of the patrol responsibilities county-wide to an even smaller group of deputies.
“I would also like to recognize those dispatchers from that night. They did a phenomenal job; they kept their cool better than I think I did. I’m proud of them; those are some of the unsung heroes that we don
t see out in the streets, but we hear their voice,” he said.
Sheriff Dorsey referenced the radio traffic from that chase that The News & Reporter posted to YouTube. (Found at https://youtu.be/2gPyuE7g4KM).
“I would encourage people to go and listen to that, quietly, and you can imagine that chase leaving from Bojangles, heading towards Chester on Highway 9, into town, right onto Saluda Street, goes all the way into Rock Hill, turns right on S.C. 901, comes back to Bojangles and then left on Highway 9.
“Visualize that, the deputies are traveling at a high rate of speed and being shot at the same time,” said Dorsey.
“And every one of the deputies that were involved are young, they had been on the job five years or less, most of them. Isn’t it amazing how they handled themselves?”
He also gave props to the supervisor Sgt. Richard Branham, who coordinated the chase.
“He was the one immediately with Deputy Sydney Canipe (the officer who was shot at first) and not only was he being shot at, he returned fire, and while he was doing that, he was responsible for making those calls to his team; one vehicle wrecked, so he was making sure help was getting to them. Throughout the chase he was calling out what vehicles he needed. He was a true leader, and one who was up front, leading his team,” said Dorsey.
He proudly added, “that was 17 months ago and I can honestly tell you we continue to improve in the quality of deputies we have, the quality of employees we have here,” Dorsey said.
He said though the CCSO may not pay the most, the men and women are here because they want to serve this community.
“I ask the citizens of our county to appreciate that,” he said.