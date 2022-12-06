In remembrance of December 7, 1941, the attack on Pearl Harbor, local WWII history buff Rick Anderson compiled the accompanying list list of of the South Carolinians that perished at Pearl Harbor. This listing is especially poignant when you see how many died aboard U.S.S. Arizona and U.S.S. Oklahoma.
The following details are from the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach’s U.S.S. Oklahoma Fact Sheet:
The USS Oklahoma was among almost half of the U.S. Pacific Fleet — consisting of 150 vessels — lay at anchor at Naval Base Pearl Harbor Hawaii that Sunday morning when attacked by air forces of the Japanese Empire. Moored in Battleship Row beside the USS Maryland, the Oklahoma was among the first vessels hit.
The ship, under the command of Capt. Howard D. Bode, was actually supposed to be out to sea patrolling the Hawaiian Islands, but along with the other eight battleships at Pearl Harbor, the Oklahoma crew was advised there was to be an admiral’s inspection Monday.
When the attack began just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning, many of the crew were sleeping in their racks below decks and never made it up to the main deck.
At approximately 7:55 a.m. the first wave of Japanese aircraft struck the Oklahoma with three aerial torpedoes. The U.S.S. Oklahoma began capsizing as the Japanese planes strafed the deck with machine gun fire. After being struck by six more torpedoes, the Oklahoma’s port side was torn open and within 15 minutes of the fist torpedo strike, she had rolled completely over, trapping those crewmembers not fortunate enough to escape within her hull.
Men trapped inside started banging on the bulkhead trying to get the attention of passing small boats. On the December 8 and 9, after cutting holes in the exposed bottom of the ship, 32 men were pulled out alive. Banging continued through Dec. 10, but nothing could be done. The sound was coming from below the water line and the helpless Sailors standing watch over the Oklahoma could only wait and listen until the banging stopped. In total, 429 U.S.S. Oklahoma Sailors lost their lives
The U.S.S. Oklahoma would receive one battle star for her service in World War II.
When the ship was righted in 1944, 429 Sailors’ remains would be recovered. Of these, only 35 were able to be identified. The remains of 388 unidentified Sailors and Marines were first interred as “unknowns” in two cemeteries. All were disinterred in 1947, in an unsuccessful attempt to identify more personnel.
In 1950, all unidentified remains from Oklahoma were buried in 61 caskets in 45 graves at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as “Punchbowl.”
In April 2015, the Department of Defense, as part of a policy change that established threshold criteria for disinterment of unknowns, announced that the unidentified remains of the crewmembers of Oklahoma would be exhumed for DNA analysis, with the goal of returning identified remains to their families.
The process began in June 2015, when four graves (two individual and two group graves) were disinterred. Identifications have been made by scientists of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Once identifications are made, the Navy Casualty Office, located at Navy Personnel Command in Millington, Tennessee takes control of the process, notifying and visiting with the families, coordinating the return of their loved ones and providing escorts and honors details for the reinternments.
December 2017: 100 Sailors had been identified.
February 26, 2019: The 200th Unknown Oklahoma Sailor was identified.
January 28, 2021: The 300th unknown (a member of the US Marine detachment) was identified.
December 7, 2021: On the 80th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the final 33 Sailors unidentified by DNA were reinterred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.