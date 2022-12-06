South Carolinians at Pearl

In remembrance of December 7, 1941, the attack on Pearl Harbor, local WWII history buff Rick Anderson compiled the accompanying list list of of the South Carolinians that perished at Pearl Harbor. This listing is especially poignant when you see how many died aboard U.S.S. Arizona and U.S.S. Oklahoma.

The following details are from the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach’s U.S.S. Oklahoma Fact Sheet:

Trending Videos