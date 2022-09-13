Union BBQ lunch

First responders and those who support them enjoy a BBQ lunch and some conversation at the Union ARP Church lunch honoring them and observing 9/11.

 BY BILL MARION/SPECIAL TO THE N&R

Recently at Union ARP in Richburg, several speakers expressed their thoughts on the anniversary of 9/11 and the service of first responders in New York on that tragic day and the service of our own Chester County first responders. Some of their comments are included below:

Rev. Neely Gaston, Union ARP Pastor: “The day is to honor all of you who are first responders and to remind us of what happened on September 11, 2001. We have kids across the street (at Lewisville Middle School) who weren’t even born when that happened. I think it’s important that we remind ourselves, just as our parents and grandparents reminded us of what happened at Pearl Harbor and other significant events, it’s important that we remind ourselves as Americans that unless we stand together, we will fall. Even the Scriptures teach that a nation without a vision will perish…it’s important that we work together as individuals, and collectively as a community to serve our Lord and also serve each other.”

