Recently at Union ARP in Richburg, several speakers expressed their thoughts on the anniversary of 9/11 and the service of first responders in New York on that tragic day and the service of our own Chester County first responders. Some of their comments are included below:
Rev. Neely Gaston, Union ARP Pastor: “The day is to honor all of you who are first responders and to remind us of what happened on September 11, 2001. We have kids across the street (at Lewisville Middle School) who weren’t even born when that happened. I think it’s important that we remind ourselves, just as our parents and grandparents reminded us of what happened at Pearl Harbor and other significant events, it’s important that we remind ourselves as Americans that unless we stand together, we will fall. Even the Scriptures teach that a nation without a vision will perish…it’s important that we work together as individuals, and collectively as a community to serve our Lord and also serve each other.”
Addressing the law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs at the lunch, Rev. Gaston turned to the Sermon on the Mount for his inspiration. He said the first responders embodied the qualities Jesus talked about in that Sermon:
“Our Lord and Savior, after making sure the multitude was fed and taken care of by the Sea of Galilee, sat down and said ‘Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven’. That simply means that you put others before yourself. You don’t count yourself as the most important…when you say you’re poor in spirit, you’re saying I’m not any better than the person sitting beside me, and you’re willing to help them any way that you can.
“He also said ‘Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.’ I’ve seen you comfort families that have lost loved ones. I’ve seen you comfort each other as you have had loved ones and family members die in tragedy, and the Lord calls you blessed, because you do that.
‘Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the Earth’. This doesn’t mean you are meek and afraid, it means you are humble and a humble person always puts others before themselves.
‘Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be satisfied.’ I think every one of you would say it’s not a job that you have as a first responder, it’s a calling. And that’s what God is saying to us: when we hunger and thirst for righteousness, we want to make sure that those around us find justice and honesty and support…
‘Blessed are the merciful, for they shall receive mercy.’ There’s not anyone here that doesn’t understand that. You show mercy towards every person you interact with, even if it’s the person who is the perpetrator and you’re having to arrest that person…you’re showing mercy.
‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the sons and daughters of God.’ Every one of you is a peacemaker,” Gaston said.
“Folks, every time one of these fire trucks or an ambulance or a police car goes by, people know — they know you’re doing something to help them when they may need it, because you’re helping someone else…as a citizen and taxpayer of Chester County, I can’t thank you enough for what you do for me, my family, this church and this community.”
Retired Long Island fireman and Fire Chief Richard Hulse lost three brother NYFD firefighters in the September 11 disaster. He has been honoring and memorializing them since he came to Chester County. He made a presentation at the Lewisville Schools the week of Sept. 11 about what happened on that 9/11.
He told his fellow first responders, “We are here today to honor you the men and women of emergency services. We are also here to remember those 2,977 men, women and children that perished that day.”
U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman brought greetings from Washington, D.C.
“It continues to amaze me what you (first responders) do…you don’t get the proper credit that you deserve, but I can tell you…people appreciate what you do and value the service you provide. As Winston Churchill said during the darkest times of Great Britain: ‘There will be a time when doing your best isn’t good enough: you have to do what is required.’ Each one of you does what is required.”
T. Melton, Richburg Fire Chief: “The observances on 9/11 are a remembering of what you’re in the job for. You look back at all the people who died, going in those buildings to try and save other people. It’s a reminder that what we do is dangerous, any day can be your last day, and you have to make sure that you live every minute to the fullest, and you’re ready for whatever happens. As we said on a social media post, everybody has the stickers in their windows; everybody says ‘we will remember’. The next step is actually doing it, remembering and honoring those who served and serve their communities. And it’s not just this day: it’s every day.”