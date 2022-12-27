I’m trying to imagine sharing memories of my favorite ever Christmas toys with a kid today.
“So what was your favorite Christmas toy ever?” a youngster would ask me.
“Well, the two that really stand out are a Spider-Man and my first TV.”
“Oh, I know Spider-Man. Was it an interactive superhero that could talk and fly and shoot realistic webs from its wrist?”
“No, it didn’t do anything. It was just a Spider-Man figure. I don’t think his limbs even moved.”
“What was so great about that?”
“IT WAS SPIDER-MAN!”
“OK, so was the TV a giant flat screen that you hung on your wall?”
“No, it weighed about 500 pounds, which isn’t supported by cheap drywall and the screen might’ve been 12 inches. I think it was at least a color TV.”
See how different things are now? I was looking over a list of what were considered this year’s hottest Christmas toys and judging by what I saw, any kid now getting a non-posable doll or tiny television will probably think Santa hates him.
I have to admit, I don’t even know what half this stuff is. Take for example CoComelon Boo Boo JJ. My first guess was that it was a doll that boo boos on itself and you change its diaper and chastise it for its lack of bowel control or something (I’m terrible at guessing, by the way). In fact, it’s apparently a really popular character with little kids (news to me). It looks like a pretty regular little doll, but it apparently hurts itself. So, if CoCoboobooJJ whatever tears his rotator cuff or something, his shoulder will light up and you put a bandage on it, which somehow makes it better. So, Jboocojo is either really fragile or a huge hypochondriac. Spider-Man may not have moved or talked, but I didn’t have to take his sickly little self to the doctor everyday.
Up next we have the LeapFrog Clean Sweep Learning Caddy. What I read said that kids love to feel like they’re pitching in and they like role playing and this is a toy cleanup set that has a pretend mop, bucket, spray bottle and dust pan. Hey, why pretend to clean up a house when you can do the real thing. If you’re a kid who’s excited by the prospect of sweeping up dust bunnies or cleaning windows, just come over to my house and I’ll see to it that you have plenty of real and REAL FUN housework to do. I do it for the children.
Also on the list is the “Legends of Akedo Powerstorm Triple Strike Tag Team Arena.” This contraption allows you to put two warriors in a sort of ring and use controllers to have them battle it out using a warrior’s “elemental attack abilities to boost damage points.” We’ve finally gotten to the place where I am jealous. We’d have our little action figures, some of which had limbs that moved and some of which didn’t, fight but we didn’t have a ring or controllers. I’d sit in my living room floor and have GI Joe fight He-Man, but I just moved them with my hands. If I wanted He-Man to dropkick GI Joe, I’d have to throw He-Man feet first at him. GI Joe figures did twist at the waist, so if you extended one of their arms and twisted them, then let go, they did sort of throw a punch. Unless you twisted them too far, because as it turns out they were held together at their core by a rubber band that actually broke pretty easily.
You can buy an inflatable Skee-ball game but I reject this right out of hands. If you want to play Skee-ball you should have to go to arcade, wait your turn behind a drunk guy smoking a Lucky Strike, then feed it quarters with the hope of earning enough tickets to buy a cheap plastic kazoo or something. There is a Super Mario Lego set that is interactive, has a color sensor and LCD screen, plus a speaker that produces realistic sounds from the game. When I used to get Legos they were, um, Legos. They were just plastic blocks with holes and pegs on them that didn’t make noises. I did have a screen though…about a 12 inch one on my TV.