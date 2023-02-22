Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week to talk a little about fleas and ticks.
With warmer days and spring arriving on March 20, your indoor pets will be showing signs of spring fever, anxious to spend time outside. Along with the warmer days come the dreaded pesky fleas and ticks.
Winter often give us a sense of complacency with these parasites and the preventatives; however, you are coming into prime flea and tick season for most of the country and it is important to understand these parasites as well as protecting yourselves and your pets.
Ticks are now found in most states within the continental United States. The species vary across the country, but the risks are still there. Ticks are hardier than most people think, and some can even survive through snow. All it takes is a few warmer days (50 degrees) for the ticks to start their life cycle and become active.
There are four stages to the tick life cycle and during this life cycle the tick uses three hosts. There is an egg, larva, nymph and then adult stage. In the larva, nymph and adult stage, the ticks change or molt in the environment and then find a new host to feed from before falling off into the environment to change again. A female tick can lay up to 9,000 eggs. This means that there can be A LOT of ticks in a concentrated area.
One thing you need to understand is that nothing out there on the market is 100 percent effective against ticks. There are some great products that are very good, but nothing is 100 percent. This means that you need to be approaching ticks in several ways.
Keep your pet on preventative and apply protection to yourself if you may be exposed. Tick checks are super important when you have been out in areas hunting, hiking or just investigating the great outdoors. This means checking yourself and your pet any time there was a chance you have been exposed and safely removing the ticks immediately. In some cases, treating the environment may help reduce some of the numbers of ticks present … especially your yard is that is where your pet is confined.
Ticks transmit a number of diseases, such as Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Anaplasmosis, Borreliosis (Lyme Disease) and Ehrlichiosis, to name a few. Sometimes they can transmit multiple diseases. Make sure if you remove a tick from yourself or your pet that you monitor the area for any signs of skin irritation or infection. A lot of times the symptoms in your pets with a tick-borne disease are very non-specific. These symptoms can be lack of appetite, lameness, lethargy and fever. Diagnostics can show changes in blood counts and further work-ups are usually required by your veterinarian.
Ticks infest a number of animals and birds. We can’t keep them out of our environments and often you take yourselves and your pets into their environments. Keeping yourselves protected and your pets on preventative and performing tick checks is still vital to stopping these pests from infesting and infecting you and your pets.
Now let’s talk about fleas. The world is host to over 2,000 species of flea, and they’re a problem almost everywhere. Fleas like to run around near the tail area, or you may see them on the belly of your pets. What looks like dirt is in reality “flea poop” and it appears as dark specs the size of grains of pepper.
If you’re not sure it’s fleas, you can place this flea dirt on a sheet of white paper and apply a drop of water. Since fleas consume blood, some of that blood is excreted and the flea dirt appears red when the drop of water is applied.
Soon it will be the time of year when fleas thrive because of the hot, humid weather we have in the South. There are many different flea products on the market to help keep your pets flea-free, but they need to be given year-round every month regardless of the temperature. Talk to your veterinarian for the best form of preventive medicine for your pets. Preventative measures are better than trying to eradicate the problem if you have an infestation. That is a topic for another day.