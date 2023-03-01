Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week to talk about fleas since we talked about ticks last week.
Here in South Carolina, we generally do not get cold enough weather in the winter season to really kill off fleas. While fleas are definitely worse in the spring, summer and fall, they are still around in the winter as well, just in smaller numbers. All the more reason to use flea medication year round in our climate.
The world is host to over 2,000 species of flea, and they’re a problem just about everywhere. Even if it’s just a quick trip outside to relieve themselves, your pet can get them from other animals, or even sometimes through the screens on porches, an open door or from you if you happen to carry some in on your clothes.
Fleas like to live around the tails of your pets or on the belly area. What may look like dirt is actually flea poop. Yes, I said it, flea poop. About the size and appearance of small grains of pepper, it’s actually flea poop. One way to be sure is to take a few grains of the peppery matter and add a drop of water. Since the poop contains blood from your pet, it will turn red when water is applied.
Fortunately there are many great flea medications out there to successfully treat these little buggers. Some may just be a waste of money and a source of frustration. Many of the flea medications and shampoos available over the counter do not work as well as prescription flea medications. While they may be cheaper, you usually get what you pay for. Many are simply older generation medications and just don’t work any longer.
While there is no official documentation of flea resistance to the older medications, many of us in the Southeastern region have started to see that some of the older ones that used to work are no longer effective. It may just be regional as colder parts of the country are not having the same problem since their winters are cold enough to kill the flea population and year-round medications are not necessary.
Compare this to antibiotic-resistant bacteria. It makes sense that you would not be able to kill everything forever using the same medications.
What can you do when you see you have a flea infestation? Get a newer generation flea medication from your veterinarian. Some examples include Nexgard, Bravecto, Simparica and Frontline Gold. These are given monthly with the exception of Bravecto, which is given every three months. While these are by prescription only, they appear to be more effective when compared to older over-the-counter medications.
Clean the house! Environmental management is important when you have a flea infestation. You have to get rid of the eggs and other life stages of fleas that are hanging around. Immature life stages of the flea population account for 95 percent of an infestation in your home. The goal is to minimize how many have the opportunity to become biting adults. The best techniques are to wash your bedding frequently as well as your pet’s bedding. Vacuum like you’ve never vacuumed before, including floor vents, couch cushions and decorative throw pillows. It will take several months to entirely break the cycle as the pupal (cocoon) stage lays dormant and difficult to kill for about three months and in some cases, up to a year.
Baths are great for washing fleas and flea dirt but washing alone does not prevent future fleas, even when using a medicated flea shampoo. For animals that are too young to use flea prevention, sometimes this is your only option to treat fleas, and in that situation you may need to bathe every couple of days as needed.
In closing, there is a certain group of animals that have a flea allergy – this is not the same as flea infestation! These animals are actually allergic to fleas, so even just a couple of flea bites can cause extreme itchiness, hair loss and secondary skin infections. The typical location you’ll see this allergic condition is on the back half of the body, including around the base of the tail and the hind legs, although in severe cases it will move forward on the body. Not seeing fleas does not mean the pet cannot have a flea allergy.
It is vital that these animals and other housemates be on effective flea preventative medication year-round to prevent the problem from recurring. When in doubt as to what the condition might be, always seek out your veterinarian for their expert advice.
Make sure your animals are kept healthy and flea-free this summer so they and you can enjoy the great outdoors!