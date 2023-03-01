Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week to talk about fleas since we talked about ticks last week.

Here in South Carolina, we generally do not get cold enough weather in the winter season to really kill off fleas. While fleas are definitely worse in the spring, summer and fall, they are still around in the winter as well, just in smaller numbers. All the more reason to use flea medication year round in our climate.

Buddy's mama, Ruth Whitman, is a retired banker in Chester County who loves dogs.

Trending Videos