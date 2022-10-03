Boundary

Alex Rankin with Concord Engineering and Survey describes how the surveyors and engineers used historical plats, deeds and grants to define the Chester-York County boundary line.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

The county line between Chester and York Counties could be redrawn by the beginning of 2023, which could affect both York County and Chester County landowners.

Officials from the S.C. Geodetic Survey Department of the state’s Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office held a public info meeting recently to explain how they used historical documents to redefine or reconcile the northern county boundary line between Chester and York Counties.

