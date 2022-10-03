The county line between Chester and York Counties could be redrawn by the beginning of 2023, which could affect both York County and Chester County landowners.
Officials from the S.C. Geodetic Survey Department of the state’s Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office held a public info meeting recently to explain how they used historical documents to redefine or reconcile the northern county boundary line between Chester and York Counties.
County Boundary Program Coordinator David Ballard explained that what the office is trying to do is “clarify or reestablish all the county lines and land lines in the state before the 2030 census or the next redistricting. That way, everything had continuity, and jurisdictionally, it is correct,” he said. Ballard added there are a lot of overlaps and gaps in tax assessor’s maps throughout the state.
The Geodetic Survey (SCGS) office contracted with Concord Engineering and Surveying (CESI), which has worked on defining the North Carolina — South Carolina boundary and has done surveys in several counties in North and South Carolina doing just the same and defining county boundaries.
In his presentation, Ballard said, “the reason why we are here is the General Assembly determined the passage of time and growth has led to confusion over statutory county descriptions and the locations of county boundary lines. Exact and precise locations and boundaries of state’s political subdivisions are critical for services, enforcement of property rights and election of public officials.”
Ballard added, the technology now exists now to cost-effectively provide definite and permanent markers of boundary lines. He said SCGS has worked with several counties over the past 30-40 years to resolve ambiguities in the current SC Code of Laws. SCGS was also employed in the clarification of the NC-SC boundary and the boundary between SC and Georgia.
SCGS will clarify the boundaries as per their statutory description, Ballard said.
“We are not here to change the county boundaries, we are just getting them back to where they are in the SC Code of Laws,” he said.
He said SCGS is also tasked with assisting counties in defining and monumenting the locations of county boundaries and positioning the monuments.
But a geodetic monument is not what people think of when they hear the word “monument,” Ballard pointed out. A geodetic monument is more likely a rod of rebar driven into the ground at a certain point and capped with a disc of metal with the coordinates engraved on it.
Ballard explained the process after the county boundaries are established. The SCGS has to certify its work, notify a laundry list of federal, state and county agencies and officials and provide written notification to any parties that might be affected by the change in boundaries, such as:
- Governing body of an affected county;
- Governing body of a political subdivision of this State;
- An elected official, other than a statewide elected official;
- A property owner or an individual residing in the certification zone;
- A business entity located in the certification zone;
- A nonresident individual who owns or leases real property situated in the certification zone.
Any affected party may file a request for a contested case hearing with the S.C. Administrative Law Court.
“The Administrative Law Court is going to look for better evidence than what we found, but by going through this public meeting and notifying you, we’re hoping if you have better evidence, or something we didn’t find (in our research) that you’re going to bring it forward, and we can forego that contested process,” Ballard said.
After the 60-day appeal period, SCGC files the surveys with the Secretary of Sate’s office, the Register of Deeds offices in each county and the S.C. Department of Archives with a cover letter. The date of the cover letter is when the date the surveys become effectives. Once all counties in the state are done, the plats generated will be referenced in the S.C. Code of Laws by action of the General Assembly.
Ballard told the landowners attending the meeting, that the survey line would not change their property lines, or the boundaries described in their titles.
As Alex Rankin with CESI explained, what followed was some historical detective work as the engineers pieced together the likely location of the county boundaries based on old deeds, plats and maps drawn by the school districts in York County (when there were more than one rural school district). The earliest reference they used was a 1764 drawing suggested by N.C. Governor Tryon.
“In 1764 the colonies of North and South Carolina ran the boundary between them…they inadvertently ran it about 15 too far south. That led to some controversy about where the line would be between NC and SC. The Governor of NC had a suggestion to take that line that was too far south and extend it all the way across to the Cherokee Indian boundary… the Governor and legislature in SC thought the line should start at the Catawba River and go up to the mountains…in 1772 a new border was run along the “Line of New Acquisition”.
“In order to properly locate the county boundary, what we are doing, to the best of our ability, through research and field work, to put the line where it was originally put on the ground, not where we think it should be, but where it was originally done,” Rankin said.
To do Rankin explained, the surveyors and engineers tried to look for “the most accurate information available that comes from as close to the time that the line was first established as possible.”
The Concord Engineering team then began looking at surveys from after the Revolution, as the colonies hammered themselves into states, helped by historian Thomas Mayhugh, in association with the Chester District Genealogical Society, who plotted locations of original grants along the Chester-York line.
For example as part of their research, the engineers painstakingly located one point where the line began, noted on an 1797 survey as “…about Ten Chains (a Chain was 60 feet) above the Mouth of Ferrels Creek…”
There is no current “Ferrels Creek,” but a map of York County drawn in 1825 shows a “Ferral Br. (Branch) at the county line, located near a house of a “Maj. Green” adjacent to the creek. The engineers concluded that today’s maps show Ferrels Creek as “Greene Creek” and they located the mouth of that creek, reasoning that the mouth probably hasn’t changed location since 1797.
The result of the total research defined a county boundary line of 32 miles width from the points of the Broad and Catawba Rivers. This is the proposed boundary line between Chester and York Counties.
In the question and answer period, Ballard stated there were about 180 affected parcels that the county line cuts through or touches.
“If this line had been run 50 years ago, we’d have a lot of documentation to work from, “ Rankin explained after the meeting. “We’re dealing with a line that’s 250 years old — there were pieces of information in a lot of different places, and we had to round up that information, and start with the oldest, the most contemporary with establishing the line, and then when we run out of that information, we come to the next-to-oldest document,” he said.
“The York County school district maps were a big help and as you saw, we finally found some grants from the early 1800’s that couldn’t establish the line for us, but could help confirm the line. So what we used was a collection of any information we could to establish the line, and then any information we could to help vet what we established,” he said.
