My name is Steve Jackson, and I am running for the at-large position on the Chester County board of school trustees. I have been a member of this community for 24 years. My wife was born and raised here so we made our home in Chester County after we got married and built our house on the family farm. I am going to focus my campaign on four topics that should resonate with the people of Chester County. We all know there are many issues that need to be dealt with and hopefully one of these is important enough to get you to come out and vote for me in November.

Growth is happening in Chester County, and we must deal with it now. I travel Hwy. 901 on a regular basis and the first set of houses are nearing completion right after the Doctors’ office. The poor decisions made by the previous School Boards and their bond referendums are water under the bridge and it is time to move on to better solutions for our county. My plan is to leverage the one million dollars we have already spent with the Architectural firm over the last eight years and have them educate the new School Board members on the work we have already paid for. Then they can make informed decisions about what we can do with the land and property we already own. We should review all the physical plant studies and reassess where we are with the repairs and upfits completed over the last four years. The community is going to have to be part of the solution and it is not going to be easy. We will have to approve a bond referendum soon or we will not be able to keep up with the growth. One of the most important questions is how much money the community is willing to approve and how are we going to figure out what that amount is. The last bond referendum was supposed to give the people everything they asked for in the community meetings. I even volunteered to help get the message out and spread to word to vote yes because I believed that was our last chance to maintain all three attendance zones. When it got closer to the time to vote, I had to stand up at the board meeting during the public comment section and tell them I could no longer support the referendum because it did not address the growth we need to deal with, and it was just too much money. I voted NO on the last referendum along with the two previous ones.

