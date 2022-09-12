My name is Steve Jackson, and I am running for the at-large position on the Chester County board of school trustees. I have been a member of this community for 24 years. My wife was born and raised here so we made our home in Chester County after we got married and built our house on the family farm. I am going to focus my campaign on four topics that should resonate with the people of Chester County. We all know there are many issues that need to be dealt with and hopefully one of these is important enough to get you to come out and vote for me in November.
Growth is happening in Chester County, and we must deal with it now. I travel Hwy. 901 on a regular basis and the first set of houses are nearing completion right after the Doctors’ office. The poor decisions made by the previous School Boards and their bond referendums are water under the bridge and it is time to move on to better solutions for our county. My plan is to leverage the one million dollars we have already spent with the Architectural firm over the last eight years and have them educate the new School Board members on the work we have already paid for. Then they can make informed decisions about what we can do with the land and property we already own. We should review all the physical plant studies and reassess where we are with the repairs and upfits completed over the last four years. The community is going to have to be part of the solution and it is not going to be easy. We will have to approve a bond referendum soon or we will not be able to keep up with the growth. One of the most important questions is how much money the community is willing to approve and how are we going to figure out what that amount is. The last bond referendum was supposed to give the people everything they asked for in the community meetings. I even volunteered to help get the message out and spread to word to vote yes because I believed that was our last chance to maintain all three attendance zones. When it got closer to the time to vote, I had to stand up at the board meeting during the public comment section and tell them I could no longer support the referendum because it did not address the growth we need to deal with, and it was just too much money. I voted NO on the last referendum along with the two previous ones.
Safety has been a big topic in our county and state for a while now and progress has been made. We have SRO officers at all our schools this year! The playgrounds have fences around them. There are video intercoms for visitors and guests to use to access our schools and some new locks and door hardware have been installed to tighten up the physical security of our schools. All our schools have camera systems in them. We need to increase the number of cameras in our schools because we have some areas inside and outside with no surveillance coverage. Chester High School still has a big problem with all the exterior classroom doors. Progress is being made and we need to keep moving forward with our safety initiatives.
Test Scores have dropped across the country in most of the public schools. Even before Covid became an issue, our test scores were not at the state average for reading and math. We have a few schools which are performing at or above the state average and we should figure out why and apply what we already know to the underperforming schools. We need to focus our resources on making sure our children can read at grade level before they are promoted from the third grade. National statistics show that one in 10 students will drop out of high school if they cannot read at grade level vs, one in 33 for those that can. The School Board controls the budget. There is money that can be reallocated to make this happen. We can streamline our online learning platforms and reduce the duplications to free up more funding for reading and math specialists.
Leadership is a trait we all need to be voting for. I firmly believe that if you don’t think you can be the chairperson of the School Board of Trustees, you should not be in this race. We need leaders, not followers. A review of past experiences, successes and failures is a good road map to predict the future behavior of a board member. There are a lot of people in this county that don’t trust some of the members of the current school board.
Let me share a few of my experiences, successes and failures and prove to you that I am worthy of your trust and your vote. I grew up in a Christian home as part of a Navy family in Va. Beach, VA. I am the oldest of four children and I earned my Eagle Scout badge at the age of 15. I graduated from UNCC with a degree in Electrical Engineering. It took me 12 years to get my degree because I was working a full-time job while I was going to school. I joined the NC Air National Guard when I was 26 because I had always felt the calling to serve my country. I served for nine years as a Satellite communications technician. I used the extra money to help pay off my student loans. I have been working for the same company for 37 years. I started repairing video games there in 1985 while I was going to college and now, I am the Director of Maintenance and Construction. This is six promotions while working for four different managers, five different directors and 14 different General Managers. I successfully manage multimillion-dollar capital projects every year that are on time and on budget. I am a Deacon in my church, and I sing in the choir.
My School Board experiences started at the end of 2008 when the School Board was considering whether to combine Great Falls and Lewisville schools into one high school. My daughter was five years old and in pre-K at LES. There was a public hearing at LMS in February of 2009 and the Board was going to vote on the issue after the hearing was over. At that meeting I got up and told the board that I thought it was a bad idea to close the Great Falls High School and if they voted to do that, I would be on the next ballot to run against them. CN2 interviewed me after that meeting and put my comments on the news. I waited eight more years to get on the ballot to represent District 5. I was approached by a few retired teachers who thought my experience with construction and what I was already doing as a parent would make me a good fit for the School Board. I have been attending board meetings in person for the last six years.
When I ran for District 5 position in 2018, I only lost by six votes. If you don’t think your vote matters, you are mistaken. I look forward to your questions and concerns and I hope you give me serious consideration for your vote in November. I encourage you to exercise your right to vote in November, and I look forward to you sharing that vote with me.