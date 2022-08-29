Store owner Donnie Clack has a unique perspective on the issue of trains blocking intersections in Chester. When the locomotive blocks the intersection of Lancaster Street, he loses business.
Clack is of course, the owner of Clack’s Convenience, which sets right at the intersection of the train tracks and Lancaster Street. According to data gathered by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, that intersection is the one blocked by the most trains just stopping on the tracks there.
Donnie Clack participated in a meeting at the Chester County LEC recently with Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey, in conjunction with U.S. Representative Ralph Norman, Chester City leaders, Chester County leaders and first responder officials to discuss trains blocking roads in Chester City and the area surrounding JA Cochran Bypass.
Before the meeting, Clack gave The N&R a brief picture of how bad the train situation is at his store.
“It’s gotten worse the last three to four months, because the train track has definitely gotten to be a more congested area. I don’t know what has changed…I’ve been at that location for 40 years and have watched that train for that long. In the past three to four months it’s become unbelievable.
“Just this past Wednesday, that train parked out there at 8:30 in the evening. They did not clear that intersection again until Thursday morning at 6:30,” Clack said.
“Is it a shortage of help on their part?” he speculated. “I know train crews are federally regulated as far as the amount of time they can operate, but why aren’t they better coordinated and have another train crew ready to take over (when they reach the maximum number of hours a crew can operate)?
“Why was the train left in the middle of the road?”
He recalls another afternoon when he went to a wedding for a friend and when he traveled to the wedding, the train was stopped on the tracks. Following the wedding and reception, several hours later, the train was still stopped on the tracks.
The train traffic or train stoppages, you might say, has had an impact on Clack’s most lucrative business hours.
“I run a lunchtime business, and it seems like that train cycles around lunchtime, breakfast time, school time. Folks who have called in orders have to call back and cancel them, because they only have so much time for lunch and they’re not able to pick up their orders.
“There are emergency issues. Highway 9 coming into Lancaster Street is the busiest thoroughfare we have. I know the train crews have a job to do, but we have jobs to do ourselves. There’s additional train traffic with all of the industries that are locating in Chester. That spot right there is the beginning of the L&C Railroad, so everything has to come through there,” Clack said.
He said in the past three to four months, he’s seen a drop off in his lunchtime sales by about 10%. Not a number a thriving business like Clack’s wants to contemplate.
“We are a convenience store, but we’re heavily dependent on the kitchen, because that’s a profitable part of the business.
This is an in-a-hurry world, so being able to wait on customers and not having to wait on a train, is the biggest issue for me,” Clack said.
As the meeting began, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said the purpose was a preliminary meeting to discuss the issue of trains blocking roadways in Chester and how it was affecting many different entities.
“Last summer this really started to come to our attention in the public safety realm. (Chester City Fire) Chief James Jackson and I talked about this, and we would always voice our frustration about having to deal with another train. There was also more talk on social media about it, and I would go by Donne Clack’s business and think, ‘what’s the deal with these trains out here? And Donnie would tell me what he observed, because all he had to do was look out his window.
“It became very frustrating for all of us,” said Sheriff Dorsey.
Dorsey contacted Congressman Ralph Norman, because he realized this was not an issue that could be handled at the local or even the state level. Dorsey wondered what could be done to make the situation better?
“We’re not here to deny the value of the rail lines to our country and really, to our community, because Chester would probably not even be on the map if it wasn’t for the trains. We’re not here to beat up the railroads; in fact we have the L&C Railroad, a short line that has been providing services for the community for a long time. When you think about Chester, trains are a part of the history and fabric of our community,” Dorsey said.
He believes because of the growth in Chester County and the changes that are taking place with the rail industry, “it’s more evident than ever that these trains are impacting our quality of life, but our public safety entities and our businesses,” he said.
When Dorsey brought the matter to Congressman Norman’s attention, he suggested the Sheriff should get the data together, and then urged a meeting be put together so something could be done.
“It’s entirely unacceptable to have trains that are blocking roadways...but the issue is deeper than just this — you have trains that have cut back on the supplies they deliver,” he said. “As we move forward let’s get some information on the downside of trains parked at roadways. Let’s show what it is doing to local businesses, to the ambulance drivers, the sheriff’s deputies the firefighters,” he said.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has been collecting data on stopped trains since June of this year. Data prior to June was not recorded as comprehensively. The Sheriff’s Office based their data on the number of calls their office or other public safety agencies received about trains being stopped around the City of Chester.
Some conclusions drawn from the data:
- All data is from the Jan. 2021 to Aug. 2022 reporting period
- Norfolk Southern has the highest percentage of trains blocking roadways (66) or 80% of the total for the year;
- June was the busiest month for stopped trains during the year (26);
- The busiest day for stopped trains during the year was Thursdays (23);
- The busiest time of day for trains blocking roadways during the year is 2 p.m. — 3:59 p.m. with 34 trains, followed by 4 p.m. to 5:59 p.m. with 21. Lunchtime, noon to 1:59 p.m. there were 14. Sheriff Dorsey elaborated and said blockages are happening during the day, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Data shows 39 trains stopped for 30 minutes or more, 40 trains stopped for an hour or more and two trains stopped for more than two hours;
- Address data shows that the Lancaster Street intersection right next to Clack’s Convenience is the intersection most blocked at 49 instances. The Saluda Street intersection is second with 34 instances. Third is the JA Cochran Bypass at Dove Lane with 15.
Donnie Clack told the group about the train that was stopped for 10 hours on Lancaster Street
“The train crew just abandoned it. They ran out of federal operating hours and there was no on there to operate that train whatsoever. The next train crew did not show back until 6:30 the following morning,” said Clack.
“We are all from Chester, we know the importance of that Highway 9 corridor for everything. It’s the corridor into our city. That is just unacceptable,” Sheriff Dorsey said.
“We see clearly that there is what I’ll call, a disregard, and maybe it’s because of a disconnect between that train and that industry, and how it’s impacting the community,” Sheriff Dorsey said.
Chief Jackson said with the train being stopped for a lengthy period of time that week, there were numerous calls that the Chester City Fire Department had to get to. The Station 10 station can assist in handling some of the calls, but the delay slows down response time, he said.
“We had a working fire, and the train was just sitting there. The conductor was in the train and I asked if they could please move the train, we had a fire and we couldn’t even get around town because every crossing was blocked in the whole city. He said he couldn’t move the train,” Chief Jackson said.
“That really bothered me -we had a fire, and all the conductor had to do was reverse and back the train up and he said he wouldn’t do it.
“Then we had the time where the train was blocking the road all night, and we had calls on Highway 9, which is our biggest area. We have wrecks, medical calls, and we can’t get to them because they refuse to move. When I have a conductor tell me that they can’t move because they won’t let him, that’s a refusal to move,” said Chief Jackson.
Sheriff Dorsey said he talked to Matt Gedney with the L&C Railroad (and parent railroad Gulf & Ohio) and got the “Reader’s Digest” version of an explanation on trains in America.
“This is a model that Class I (major railroads) have adopted about this work stoppage. It’s called PSR (Precision Scheduled Railroading) and it was adopted by all the major railroads. The idea was to cut costs, save on resources and make train lines shorter, using less engines and less fuel, but because of what’s happening in our world with labor shortages and cutting costs, its really making these trains longer,” he said. Critics have said that the PSR model means fewer workers, longer trains and more crew fatigue.
The N&R contacted Matt Gedney for some elaboration, and he replied in an email, ‘I’m not aware of overall train traffic increasing through Chester as compared to previous years. Tenyears ago I believe there were several more daily trains traveling through the area. The trains today are likely fewer, but much longer, which would individually block more crossings for a longer period of time, particularly if that train has to stop to perform service or for any unexpected reason.’ He added that the L&C Railroad does not employ the PSR operating model.
He also drew attention to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) Blocked Crossing website, where the public and law enforcement can report excessive blockages. You can search specific cities and towns to see what has been reported previously. The website is: https://www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings/.
Chester County EMS Director Britt Lineberger elaborated on the problem.
“We have one station that covers Chester, and it’s off of Wilson Street Extension, so if the ambulance leaves and turns right, they get all they way to Saluda Road before they realize its blocked, and they have to turn around and go all the way back through town, because there’s only one place you can get through…and there’s no way of knowing that the intersection is already blocked. It would be nice for dispatch to be able to tell us that, but I’m not sure how they are supposed to know.
“Chief Jackson has working structure fires; we could have an active CPR call that is time-sensitive. To have to back up and backtrack and go all the way around the city,” Lineberger said.
Chester County emergency Management Director Ed Darby pointed out, if we had to evacuate Chester…and we have trains across the tracks, you have thousands of people trapped,” he said.
Donnie Clack added to his earlier comments: “Lancaster Street is the beginning of the L&C Railroad. Every car that travels on the L&C Railroad has to cross those rails and that side track on Lancaster Street, from here all the way to Kershaw. That’s a tremendous amount of cars. We know how much growth is going on from here to Kershaw, so that train traffic is only going to increase. Even if the railroads work with you to try to limit the amount of time that crossing is blocked, the real solution is going to be to get some of that train traffic out of the downtown area,” he said.
Chester City Councilmember Robbie King-Boyd said when the Kings Funeral Home has a funeral, they sometimes have to go around the crossing as well. She said she gets phone calls from constituents when the trains are blocking tracks for more that 30 minutes at a time.
Fellow City Councilman Carlos Williams said he had made both the county’s state and federal legislative delegations aware of this problem.
“One of the major issues is the City of Chester is a main switchyard — in the early 1900’s we didn’t have as many vehicles on the road. It’s going to take upwards of $25 to $30 million if we move the main switchyard, for example, to behind (where the old Bi-Lo was). It will take a combination of federal and state dollars to get the railway system moved,” he said.
“Like the Sheriff said, we love the railway, Chester wouldn’t be here now if not for the railway system, but they have to work with the city residents. And public safety is a major concern,” he said.
Sheriff Dorsey said he realizes it would be costly to move the switching locations for the trains.
“We don’t think this problem will stop, we understand that trains have to stop eventually, but we hope the industries will listen to us and see what we can do to make it better.”
Congressman Norman requested the group gather more data such as traffic counts and any correspondence that has already been sent.
Norman said dealing with railroads and effecting a change, “is a marathon, it’s not something that’s going to be settled right away.”
Following the meeting, Congressman Norman said, “this is an important issue, it’s important for Chester. I was impressed by the number of people who were at this meeting. We need to double it the next time we get together.
“If we can put a man on the moon, we can figure how to stop the stalled trains in Chester.”