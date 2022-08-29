Store owner Donnie Clack has a unique perspective on the issue of trains blocking intersections in Chester. When the locomotive blocks the intersection of Lancaster Street, he loses business.

Clack is of course, the owner of Clack’s Convenience, which sets right at the intersection of the train tracks and Lancaster Street. According to data gathered by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, that intersection is the one blocked by the most trains just stopping on the tracks there.

