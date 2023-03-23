Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week talking about something just a little different, which is stray dogs.

In cities much like Chester where you have animal control laws to protect animals, other parts of the world do not. While my mom has lived in several cities across this country, she has never seen stray dogs or what are referred to as street dogs in serious numbers.

Buddy's mama, Ruth Whitman, is a retired banker in Chester County who loves dogs.

