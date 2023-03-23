Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week talking about something just a little different, which is stray dogs.
In cities much like Chester where you have animal control laws to protect animals, other parts of the world do not. While my mom has lived in several cities across this country, she has never seen stray dogs or what are referred to as street dogs in serious numbers.
She recently read a book titled “The Rescue at Dead Dog Beach.” The book is about Steve McGarva, who went on vacation to Puerto Rico, and while enjoying the white sandy beaches, palm trees and beautiful blue waters, found a very unsettling side to the island.
It was while out kite surfing he discovered a very dark side to this particular beach. To the locals, this little slice of paradise was known as Dead Dog Beach – a notorious dumping ground for the island’s unwanted dogs simply left here to die.
It was here he found an emaciated little dog he could not catch but was determined to help. He kept returning with food and water for the dog, only to discover there was more than just one lone dog living on this stretch of beach.
By returning to the beach day after day with food and water, more and more dogs began venturing out onto the beach. He would also find many of them did not survive and were found dead either from disease or emaciation.
He was seen as a threat to the lucrative tourist industry by exposing what was happening on the island. After receiving death threats and attempts on his life, he became more determined than ever to save these helpless animals in any way he could. He is the founder of a non-profit organization called The Achates Legacy Foundation that works to end the abuse of strays and build animal-friendly communities in Puerto Rico and Mexico. This organization, along with hundreds of other individuals with like views on animal abuse, was determined to bring it to a stop. While he and his wife worked there two years, they have since moved back to the states and reside in Boston with their daughters.
Where are we going with this? Well, when you live in a rural area you will see dogs and cats almost daily on the road that have been abandoned and left to fend for themselves. It’s really sad to see the fear in their eyes or the disoriented look when they don’t know where they are, maybe from just having been put out on the side of the road while their owners simply drive away leaving them behind. This should be against the law, but no one usually sees it when this happens.
There are organizations that are devoted to helping them, ranging from capture or rescues, vaccinations and spay or neuter programs. While this is commendable, the threats to the lives of stray dogs are many. Parvovirus and distemper kill many stray or street dogs. Vaccination is the only way to prevent these diseases. Many will suffer from terrible flea infestation or mange. Long-term suffering from ticks and tick-borne diseases, and from giardia, which comes from drinking contaminated water sources, or coccidian, which comes from contaminated soil by feces, can also shorten the dog’s lives. If they haven’t been captured and spayed or neutered at some point, they will unavoidably add to the population of homeless dogs. Females may suffer during breeding season, unable to escape being bred by numerous males and from giving birth to or trying to feed more puppies than her body can handle. These poor females must have nutrition to feed to puppies and not able to find it, many of the puppies will not survive.
Males may suffer from fights brought on by the proximity of a female in season, and from wandering farther away than they normally would in search of the scent of a female in season. Being hit by cars is far too common as well. In rural areas, many stray dogs meet their ends as they hunt for food and end up getting shot by farmers or other landowners viewing them as a threat to them personally or their property.
On the other hand, we sometimes consider that some of these free-roaming dogs may be happier than some dogs who have owners that somewhat provide regular health care, food and a place to sleep. There are far too many dogs who have owners that suffer from the helplessness of being locked up in a tiny cage or crate or chained to a post in the yard, dependent on a human’s schedule to let them out or loose when they need to eliminate or even eat or drink, not to mention the interaction with other dogs or the physical touch and communication of the owner at play time.
Many dogs are subjected to lives of emotional and mental poverty, spending huge parts of their day in social isolation and deprivation. “Street dogs” can satisfy their curiosity about anything that catches their eyes or ears, investigating at will. They can exercise when they want, as much as they want. They usually develop relationships with other dogs, staying in a loose “family” group with other dogs they trust.
But it’s undeniable that their lives tend to be short, much shorter than those dogs with owners. There are just so many hazards. Street dogs are usually pretty street smart though. They know when and where to cross busy streets and where they can find food sources.
In recent years, a great many rescue groups have begun importing street dogs into the U.S. in hopes of getting them adopted here. Soft-hearted soldiers returning from the Middle East also bring abandoned street dogs back into the U.S. because they have fallen in love with these poor little guys knowing full well if they are left behind they would be killed as a nuisance or used for food.
While this may undoubtedly save lives, these little fellas may have a very difficult time learning to walk on a leash and obey commands when they are used to freely roaming at will. Having no freedom to roam or other dogs to communicate with, perhaps being an only dog in the family and spending a lot of time alone in a house or yard while the well-meaning owners are away at work can send a dog into a state of depression. What if these dogs already had a loving family, and were merely given the freedom to wander? Sometimes life on the street is much better than what one would receive confined to a small area or worse, chained to a stake in the yard on a 15- or 20-foot chain for the rest of its life.
Just think about it – rescue groups have a place in our society, but you have an obligation to the animals you take in as family as well. When you take in more animals than you can feed or provide veterinary care for, you are not doing any of them a favor no matter how hard you may try. Don’t let rescue become a hording situation.