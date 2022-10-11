The Chester Cyclones played about as good a first half as was possible Friday night against Union County and that was enough to secure a win.
“We played really well for two quarters and then we were on the field for two quarters,” said Coach Victor Floyd.
Chester led 33-0 early in the third and though they didn’t finish as they started they still took a 33-14 victory to improve to 2-0 in region play.
The Cyclones started off on defense by recording three straight lost yardage plays and forcing a Union County punt. Chester needed only three plays to cover 49 yards and take an early lead. Facing third-and-four, Shydem McCullough ran right between the tackles, threw a wicked spin move on a would-be tackler at the line of scrimmage, then raced 43 yards for a score and a 7-0 lead.
Because of a glut of injuries, the Yellow Jackets actually had receiver Marcus Porter playing quarterback and he showed off his athletic ability with a 13-yard scramble for a first down on the next drive. That would stand as the only first down for Union County in the first half. They drove near midfield, went for it on fourth-and-one but were stuffed for no gain. That gave Chester another short field to work with and the Cyclones went right back to work. Trooper Floyd connected with tight end Kyan Kennedy for a 15-yard gain, but Chester did most of its damage on the ground. Antonio Hopkins logged four carries on the march for 28 yards, including a six-yard touchdown run to put Chester up 14-0.
Union County gained two yards on its ensuing drive, was forced to punt and Chester’s offense kept rolling. The Cyclones moved 74 yards in eight plays for their third score in as many drives. Floyd hit two pass attempts on the march, but Chester was able to continue piling up big yards on the ground. McCullough had his second long scoring run of the game, running one in from the 34 to make it 21-0 early in the second.
After another three-and-out from the Yellow Jackets, Chester went up 27-0 with a 10-play drive. The Cyclones had a third down conversion with a big completion that saw Omari Simpson come back for a diving catch on a low throw. They faced fourth-and-long and converted with Floyd hanging one up in the direction of Reggie Heath who made a leaping catch over a defender. He would likely have scored on the play but lost his footing. Andre Evans finished it off, though, scoring on a two-yard run to put Chester ahead 27-6. Chester scored on all four of its first-half possessions and out-gained Union County 212-12 in total yardage.
The Cyclones got the ball first in the second half and made it five-for-five on touchdown drives. Evans had a 25-yard run on second-and-20, Chester converted a third down and McCullough continued his big night with a 14-yard touchdown run for a 33-0 lead.
Union County mounted its first scoring drive midway through the third. They used a fake punt to pick up 24 yards and convert a fourth-and-long and Porter did the rest. He had very little success dropping back against the hard-charging Chester defense in the first half, so the Yellow Jackets changed tact, rolling him out on most every play. After the fake punt he got to the corner, cut back inside and then let his receiver speed do the rest, running 34 yards for a touchdown and a 33-7 score.
Chester went three-and-out on its next drive, had a mishandled punt and gave Union County possession at its 28. Union County drove to the one, but then fumbled going into the end zone. They got a fortunate bounce, though, with the ball ricocheting right into the hands of Porter on the goal line for a score. That made it 33-14 and the Yellow Jackets appeared to have a shot to really take the momentum with an interception on Chester’s next possession. The Cyclones snuffed that out quickly by forcing and recovering a fumble, but then went three-and-out and had to punt. Union County mounted another nice drive with Porter keeping the march going with key scrambles to move the sticks, but that ultimately ended on downs at Chester’s seven. The Cyclones still couldn’t get anything going and had to punt it away, but Maurice Feaster sealed the deal with a late interception for Chester.
“We played really good in the first half,” Floyd said. “With our youth and immaturity, we weren’t able to maintain that in the second half. We had too many mistakes, there was a long halftime (it was Union County’s homecoming), we had a big lead and we just lost our focus. We’ve got to be able to maintain that. We’ve got to be more consistent in the second half.”
McCullough led the way for Chester with 138 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Floyd said his team’s offensive line, which came into the year with very little experience under its belt, has shown a great deal of improvement as a unit since the season started. He was also happy with his defense, for the most part, which continually blew up plays in the backfield. He said with his team heading into the home stretch, it is important to give consistent effort for all four quarters.
With the win, Chester is now 5-3 overall. The team travels to Emerald High School in Greenwood this Friday.