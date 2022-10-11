More than two years after he was indicted and a full year since his last court appearance, suspended Chester County Supervisor Shane Stuart is due to appear before on judge on Friday morning.
On Sept. 16, 2020, Stuart was indicted by the state grand jury on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, criminal conspiracy and misconduct in office.
The indictment on criminal conspiracy noted that Stuart “did willfully, unlawfully and feloniously unite, conspire, confederate, agree and have tacit understanding and agreement between two or more persons” regarding theft of catalytic converters from vehicles owned by Chester County” while serving as county supervisor.
The two counts of distribution said Stuart “on or about September 3, 2020 (did) knowingly manufacture, distribute, dispense, deliver and purchase methamphetamine.” The misconduct in office charge relates to the fact that Stuart allegedly trafficked the drugs in a county vehicle and during his normal workday.
The investigation into Stuart began locally with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Max Dorsey said he eventually brought in the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and other entities and later revealed the indictment of Stuart began with the same investigation that led to the indictment of former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood. Upon being indicted, Stuart was suspended from office by Gov. Henry McMaster. Technically, since he never resigned and has not had his case adjudicated, Stuart remains the Chester County supervisor, though he is still suspended. The supervisor position will soon disappear with Chester County voters approving a switch to an administrator form of government in 2020, just weeks after Stuart was indicted. Dr. Wylie Frederick was appointed supervisor by McMaster and has remained in that role for two years.
Stuart, a former school resource officer and veteran who also worked as a security contractor in Afghanistan, first ran for supervisor in 2014 as a petition candidate. Calling himself “Citizen Shane” and running a social media-heavy campaign, he initially lost a close race to long-time incumbent Carlisle Roddey. However, he filed a successful appeal to the State Election Commission citing improperly loaded ballots and other irregularities. That prompted a new election in which he scored a narrow win over Roddey and was sworn into office in 2015. In 2018, he filed to run as a Democrat and faced no opposition in the primary or general election.
His tenure was marked by friction with Chester County Council over a number of issues. The Council requested that the State Ethics Commission and state attorney general’s office look into a number of spending items signed off on by Stuart without the approval of Council. That included raises for Underwood and several of his deputies and $39,000 in back pay for Underwood’s wife Angel for time she spent suspended from the bench when she was Chester County Chief Magistrate. The Council ultimately passed a provision that they receive copies of every item, spending and otherwise, signed off on by Stuart, with members saying they didn’t want any more “surprises.” The Council also took action to prevent employees fired by the council from being rehired when Stuart twice rehired an animal control employee fired by the body for hitting a vehicle in a county truck while leaving a bar. There was also a prolonged argument over Stuart having to constantly keep a county seal affixed to the county-owned truck he drove (and criticism after he allowed a former employee to drive the vehicle). It was alleged in the State Grand Jury indictment that Stuart used the truck to transport drugs.
Last October, Stuart appeared before Judge Eugene Griffith at the Chester County Courthouse and it was anticipated that he would enter a plea at that time, with his trial to commence sometime shortly thereafter. Instead, Stuart requested at that time that he be allowed to procure new legal counsel. He was granted until Nov. 12 to find a new attorney. When asked whether Stuart fired attorney Stanley Myers (who was in court with Stuart for the brief appearance last year) Margaret Self, clerk of court to the State Grand Jury, said that was “an attorney-client issue” and said she could not elaborate further.
Stuart did respond to a News & Reporter email at the time seeking clarification on whether he now planned to go to trial or hoped to secure a more favorable plea bargain.
“I feel I’m innocent until proven guilty. There isn’t a current plea agreement on the table for consideration. Once a new attorney has been obtained, we will reevaluate everything for a path moving forward,” he wrote.
Last week, the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson confirmed that Stuart would be in court Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. Spokesman Robert Kittle said he could not confirm whether or not Stuart would be entering a plea or accepting a plea bargain.