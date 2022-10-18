It was an effort to “absolutely” clean up corruption in Chester County.
On Friday, now-former Chester County Supervisor Shane Stuart pled guilty to drug, misconduct and conspiracy charges. He was sentenced to seven years in state prison two years after having been indicted and nearly a year to the day since his last court appearance, which ended abruptly when he announced his intention to hire a new attorney.
Specifically, Stuart stood charged with trafficking methamphetamines, distribution of meth, misconduct in office for using his county vehicle to transport “trafficking weights” of meth and criminal conspiracy related to an unsuccessful plot to steal catalytic converters from county vehicles.
Creighton Waters, chief attorney for the South Carolina Grand Jury, presented the case against Stuart. The initial investigation, he said, was code named the “Absolutely Investigation” that was targeted towards corruption in Chester County in general and also involved now-former Sheriff Alex Underwood (who reported to prison to begin a 46-month prison Friday as well, see related story).
“Information came to light after it was long believed that Shane Stuart was trafficking meth and selling it to various individuals,” Waters said.
Waters said Stuart invited over “a certain individual” that was cooperating with the investigation. Through that individual, video was obtained inside Stuart’s home in which the former supervisor was seen “laying out hot rails.” Smoking a hot rail entails heating a pipe or glass stem and inhaling meth vapors through the nose before exhaling them out the mouth. Law enforcement tried to set up buys from Stuart initially, but he “got nervous and called them off.” Law enforcement did obtain evidence that Stuart delivered meth outside Chester County in his county truck and did eventually successfully make buys from him. The State Law Enforcement Division, which joined the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and the Sixth Circuit Solicitor’s Office in the investigation, was also successful in making a meth purchase from Stuart in his home. Video from that buy apparently showed him wearing a Johnny Cash t-shirt, sitting at his kitchen table weighing the illicit substance.
When the time came to make an arrest, law enforcement waited until Stuart left his office and went home. On Sept. 24, 2020, he was taken into custody and was immediately suspended from office by Gov. Henry McMaster, who named Wylie Frederick as interim supervisor. Digital scales and five guns were found on the premises and meth was located in a hidden box in his garage.
Per Waters, Stuart was pulled into drugs by one of his alleged co-conspirators, Ace Hembree. Per Waters (in information provided by Stuart) he met Hembree through an online app of some kind and the two began “an intimate relationship.” Following court Friday, Waters relayed that Stuart started as a drug user, then began selling and eventually became involved in trafficking.
“We sat down in his home,” Waters said of Stuart. “He admitted to the relationship, he admitted to buying…he admitted he sold it himself.”
On the conspiracy charge, Waters said it was Stuart that concocted the scheme to steal catalytic converters from county-owned vehicles. Catalytic converters can fetch $150 or more apiece and are a frequent target of thieves. Waters called that a “very meth crime.” Stuart said he could enable the theft by either turning off the security cameras or destroying the recordings shortly after the fact. It didn’t happen, though, with Waters saying, “Ace got cold feet.”
- Once he was indicted, Stuart agreed to cooperate with the investigation. He helped facilitate a buy from alleged co-conspirator Brittany Oneppo, who was eventually arrested and found to be in possession of not only a large quantity of meth, but also heroin, fentanyl and opiates. Stuart then helped set up a buy from Hembree, but that is apparently when his cooperation ended. Once the co-conspirator was arrested with a large stash of meth and a handgun, Stuart was no long willing to help and said “FAlan Wilson,” a reference to the South Carolina Attorney General, whose office was also involved in the investigation.
“He abused his office and abused the public trust,” Waters said.
Stuart pled guilty to all the charges he faced, but his seven-year sentence did not include his punishment on the trafficking charges, which will be filed later. Per Waters, that could carry a sentence of anywhere from seven to 25 years. It will ultimately be decided by a judge how long that sentence will be and Waters said that is largely dependent on Stuart’s level of cooperation going forward. In his best-case scenario, Stuart could get a seven-year sentence that runs concurrently with his current sentence.
Stuart was first elected to office in 2015. In 2014, he ran as a petition candidate against longtime County Supervisor Carlisle Roddey. Billing himself as “Citizen Shane” he ran a campaign that utilized social media heavily and was focused on government accountability and ending the county’s “good ol’ boy” system. He lost in the November election, but filed a protest over abnormalities on Election Day that included improperly loaded ballots and some voters having to sit at tables to vote (thus robbing them of the right to a private vote) and other issues. He lost his appeal at the county level, but took it to the State Election Commission and won his appeal. A new election was ordered and scored a narrow victory over the county’s most recognizable and long-serving politician.
He ran unopposed in 2018, but his tenure in office was marked with a great deal of controversy. County officials nullified a deal he struck (outside the purview of Chester County Council) to pay thousands of dollars a month for social media promotion of the county to a company owned by a man with whom Stuart co-owned a home. One lingering controversy involved Hembree, whom Stuart hired to head up the county’s animal control office. The two were apparently drinking at a local bar, with Hembree driving his county-owned truck. He hit another vehicle as he backed out, but then left the scene. Chester County Council obtained video from the bar and voted to fire Hembree. Stuart advertised Hembree’s position for a short time and then rehired him. Council fired him again and as Stuart moved to hire Hembree for a third time in defiance of the Council, a new rule was put into place disallowing a person fired by an act of council from being rehired.
He faced other issues related to the former sheriff whose legal issues apparently led to the investigation that took Stuart down. Stuart irked the Council by approving (again, without the council’s consent) large raises for Underwood and some of his deputies. He also signed off on back pay to Underwood’s wife Angel, at the time the county’s chief magistrate, for time she spent suspended from the bench.
The council attempted to eliminate the supervisor position altogether by pushing for a referendum that would have allowed the public to vote on a switch in government forms. However, just before a required public hearing, Stuart announced that a legal notice of the hearing had not been run in print the required 15 days ahead of time. Public documents and emails obtained by the News & Reporter indicated it was Stuart himself who informed the county elections office that the public hearing would be illegal. He blamed the Council’s lack of a secretary for the oversight while the Council blamed Stuart.
So the issue was scrapped at that point, but was brought back and put on the ballot in 2020. With Stuart having just been indicted five weeks before the election, the public overwhelmingly approved a switch to a hired administrator as opposed to an elected supervisor.
Following his appearance in court, Stuart was taken from the Chester County Courthouse in handcuffs and taken to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.