STUART HEARING

Former Chester County Supervisor Shane Stuart, center right, listens in the Chester County Courthouse last week along with his attorneys as S.C. Grand Jury Attorney Creighton Waters, at left lays out the facts of his case. Stuart received a sentence of seven years on drug, conspiracy and misconduct charges

 BY TRAVIS JENKINS/THE N&R

It was an effort to “absolutely” clean up corruption in Chester County.

On Friday, now-former Chester County Supervisor Shane Stuart pled guilty to drug, misconduct and conspiracy charges. He was sentenced to seven years in state prison two years after having been indicted and nearly a year to the day since his last court appearance, which ended abruptly when he announced his intention to hire a new attorney.

