Narcotics Anonymous
Due to Covid-19, Narcotics Anonymous will temporarily meet at Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, until further notice. Meeting times are 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and also 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
Fort Lawn AA Group
The Fort Lawn AA Group meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Fort Lawn Community Center, 5544 Main St., Fort Lawn. Call 8803-581-2509 for more information.
AA for women
Alcoholics Anonymous will hold women’s meetings at 7 p.m. Mondays at 127 Hudson St., Chester (across from the Hazel Pittman Center).
AA Hard Core Group
The Alcoholics Anonymous Hard Core Group meets at 7:30 a.m. Saturdays at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1217 J.A. Cochran Bypass. For more information about Alcoholics Anonymous in Chester, call 581-2509.
AA meetings held locally
The AA basic group meets at 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Armenia United Methodist Church, 2840 Armenia Road. Meetings are also held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Hazel Pittman Center, 130 Hudson St., Chester. For information about Alcoholics Anonymous in Chester, call 581-2509.
Chester AA Group
The Chester AA Group meets at 7 p.m. Sundays and Thursdays at the AA building at 163 1/2 West End Street. For more information, call 581-7992 or e-mail cmonster6@hotmail.com.
Alzheimer’s webinars
Tatanish M. Campbell, Certified Community Educator with the Alzheimer’s Association, is available for virtual educational webinars for topics such as “Living With Alzheimer’s for Care Partners,” “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” and “Effective Communication and Strategies.” Call 803-209-433 or send an email to tcampbell425@yahoo.com to schedule a virtual session. Individual or group sessions are welcome.
Cardiac support group wanted
Anyone interested in helping to start or join a cardiac patient support group in Chester? Please contact Levester Bryant at 803-209-8446 or 803-377-7782.
Breast cancer help offered
Reach To Recovery is a program of the American Cancer Society consisting of volunteers offering support and information before, during and after a breast cancer diagnosis.
Volunteers are trained to help people who are newly diagnosed with breast cancer, facing the possible diagnosis of breast cancer, considering or who have had a lumpectomy or mastectomy, considering breast reduction, experiencing lymphedema, undergoing or who have completed treatment and facing breast cancer recurrence or advanced breast cancer.
Information on the programs of the American Cancer Society are available at Hospice Care of S.C., 179 Columbia St., or by calling Jan Byars at 374-4050.
Young adult grief support group set
Hospice and Community Care will offer a grief support group for adults between the ages of 18 and 23. The group will meet every Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The group meetings are open to the public at no charge. Registration is required. Call Hospice and Community Care at 329-4663 for location and to register.
Help loved ones who are addicted
When families suspect their loved one is abusing drugs, they each address it in different ways. Some people get angry, some get upset, and some completely avoid the situation with hopes it will go away. You never truly know what to do when faced with that situation, but there is one thing you can do -approach the subject of rehab and choose one that will be beneficial for your family member. Avoiding the problem isn’t going to make it go away, nor will getting upset or denying it exists.
If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, reach out for help. Narconon helps people all over the U.S. find treatment to end the web that traps those in addiction. To learn what to look for, visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/the-mistakes-of-the-families-of-an-addict.html.
Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call 1-800-431-1754 today for free screenings or referrals.
MDMA abuse
During the summer, there are music festivals all over the U.S. and the world. Thousands of people travel to see different artists perform and have a good time. One thing accompanying this good time is drugs. One of the most popular ones is MDMA, also known as Molly. When MDMA is taken, the person experiences a heightened sense of euphoria, friendliness, empathy for others, increased energy and altered perceptions of light and sound. As fun as that may seem, there are many negatives to MDMA, one of which is it can lead to death. If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, reach out for help. Narconon helps people all over the U.S. find treatment to end the web that traps those in addiction. To learn what to look for visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/what-is-it-like-to-be-addicted-to-ecstasy.html.
Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call 1-800-431-1754 today for free screenings or referrals.
Alcohol abuse
Alcohol is widely accepted and can be found at many gatherings, events and outings with friends. Alcoholics will find any and every excuse to drink, whether it’s celebrating or having a bad day. During the summer many spend time drinking by the pool or drinking on vacation at the beach.
Alcohol is extremely dangerous and not everyone realizes the exact effects it can have on someone’s body. It can cause brain damage, liver disease and kidney damage, to name a few.
If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, reach out for help. Narconon helps people all over the U.S. find treatment to end the web that traps those in addiction.
To learn what to look for visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/signs-that-alcohol-use-is-getting-dangerous.html.
Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call 1-800-431-1754 today for free screenings or referrals.
Holiday stress
The holidays can be tough on those who have struggled with addiction. It can be a recipe for relapse between holiday stress and family gatherings with alcohol. If you have a loved one struggling with drug or alcohol use, you should seek treatment for them immediately.
Being close with family for the holidays may also have caused you to notice that they are not doing well and struggling with addiction. Take the time to talk to them, ask them what they may be struggling with and discuss treatment.
To learn more about the dangers of waiting visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/the-dangerous-waiting-game.html.
Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call 1-800-431-1754 today for free screenings or referrals.
Drug abuse on the rise
Narconon reminds families that drug abuse is on the rise in almost every community nationwide. Many families don’t know where to turn or what to do about their loved one who’s suffering from addiction. To learn more about how to help your loved one, visit www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/a-letter-to-any-family-dealing-with-addiction.html. Narconon can help your take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call 1-877-841-5509 for free screenings or referrals.
Danger of fake pills
Narconon warns friends and family that even the pharmaceutical drugs are dangerous. Dealers are now pressing pills to look identical to the ones you get from your local pharmacy. They are recklessly adding Fentanyl to not only heroin, but making their own homemade pills, posing as another drug. In this case, you don’t have to take a handful of the pills you buy to overdose and die. One little pill is killing people. To learn more about the dangers of homemade pills, visit www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/fake-xanax-kills-9-people-in-floridawhat-else-was-in-it.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call 1-877-841-5509 today for a no-cost screening or referral.
Relationships can be repaired
Narconon reminds addicts and alcoholics that those relationships that you managed to destroy with your addiction can be repaired. You must stop talking about it and making broken promises to them and start making a change. This is where the saying “actions speak louder than words” comes into play. Getting treatment and making a change that they can see themselves is the start to mending those relationships. For more information on repairing relationships, go to www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/repairing-relationships-damaged-by-addiction.html. Call 1-877-841-5509 today for a no-cost screening or referral.
Don’t hit rock bottom
Narconon reminds families that an addict or alcoholic does not need to hit “rock bottom” before they reach out for treatment. The truth is it can always get worsem and there will be another rock bottom. Why let it get worse? Will the next bottom be one they can’t come back from? Get them help now so that you don’t lose your loved one. For more information on rock bottom, go to www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/the-concept-of-hitting-rock-bottom.html. Call 1-877-841-5509 today for a no-cost screening or referral.
Music glorifies drug abuse
Narconon brings attention to the fact that the last decade artists in the music industry have glorified drug use without making a mention of the consequences that they really cause. There is reference to many different drugs. For more information, go to https://www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/juicy-j-makes-headlines-apologizing-for-promoting-drug-use.html. Call 1-877-841-5509 today for a no-cost screening or referral.
When an addict reaches for help
Narconon warns friends and families that the time period of desperation when an addict reaches for help is short-lived. Knowing this is important when dealing with an addict needing treatment. It is a life or death situation and the next pill, hit, shot or drink could be their last. Don’t wait for that to happen, act accordingly. For more information on time importance, visit www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/ time-kills-addicts.html. Call 1-877-841-5509 for a no-cost screening or referral.
Handle addiction with treatment
Narconon reminds families that an addict typically does not like being an addict. After a while the lifestyle they live while being addicted to drugs and alcohol gets old. So then one would ask, why don’t they just stop? It is confusing for people who don’t understand addiction. The drugs have become a solution to a life problem. This can only be handled by going to treatment. Don’t just assume it’s a phase, it will end or they will get tired of it eventually. Then you could be left to deal with tragic consequences. For details on how to handle addiction, go to www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/why-cant-they-just-stop.html. Call 1-877-841-5509 today for a no-cost screening or referral.
Longer rehab stays are better
Narconon suggests that an addict should attend a program longer than the traditional rehab stay. An addict’s body takes way more than 28 days to physically heal from the damage the drugs and alcohol have done to their body. Making the shorter but “more convenient” rehab stay is not very effective. An addict should take the time to physically get better then dig into the different things they need to deal with emotionally. They will then have the best chance at remaining clean and sober for good.
For more information on choosing treatment, go to www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/long-term-treatment-vs-traditional-28-day-program.html. Call 1-877-841-5509 for a no-cost screening or referral.
Don’t love an addict to death
Narconon asks friends and family, “Are you loving an addict to death?” Loving someone to death would be labeled as enabling someone. Enabling would be to excuse, justify, ignore, deny and smooth over the addiction. This allows the addicted person to avoid facing the full consequences of their addiction. Enabling a person can put them in their grave. When you stop enabling the person it does not mean you stop loving them. Learn healthy ways to help them. Learn more about enabling and when it goes too far at www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/when-does-not-enabling-an-addict-go-too-far.html.
Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call 1-877-841-5509 today for a no-cost screening or referral.
Have a plan after rehab
Narconon reminds friends and families that you should have a solid plan when you leave treatment. This is important as it gives the recovering person the best possible chance at remaining clean. There must be a plan in place that the recovering person can follow without getting discouraged. Filling the person’s time with a structured environment and following their plan will greatly increase a person’s chances of being successful. To learn more about having a plan after treatment, go to www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/the-importance-of-supportive-friendships-in-recovery.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call 1-877-841-5509 for a no-cost screening or referral.
Fentanyl abuse
Fentanyl has been making headlines recently because the incredibly potent chemical has been contributing to the increase in overdose deaths across America. Most people, however, do not know much about the chemical. For instance, many don’t know that one of the things that meska fentanyl so dangerous is the fact that is can be absorbed into the system through skin contact, meaning getting it on your skin could cause a potentially fatal overdose. To learn more about fentanyl, visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/what-you-need-to-know-about-fentanyl.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call 1-800-431-1754 for free screenings or referrals.
Soma abuse
Many people would find it surprising, but Soma abuse is actually very common and being prescribed by tons of pain management clinics. Be cautious of the effects this medication could have on you or someone else. A person abusing Soma also builds a tolerance and dependence for the drug. In a study of 20 Soma users, 13 of them admitted to using more than prescribed. To learn more about Soma abuse, visit www.narconon-suncoast.org/drug-abuse/soma-effects.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call 1-877-841-5509 for free screenings or referrals.
Proper help for addiction
Narconon reminds friends and family that over half a million people died of overdose in this past decade. The solutions the government has put in place for addicts and alcoholics are not solutions that tend to last. They court order them to rehabs or put them on medications to replace the street drugs that are much worse. The rehabs are short stay and do not give a solution to leave the past behind and live a drug free life for good. Long-term treatments are more successful in handling addiction all together.
To learn more about this past decade and what’s next, go to www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/a-decade-with-nearly-a-half-million-drug-overdoses-comes-to-an-end-whats-next.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call 1-877-841-5509 for a no-cost screening or referral.
Detox vs. in-patient
An addict and alcoholic will be quick to jump into a short-term detox program to try and solve their addiction problem in three to seven days. Short-term medical detox programs will get you through the physical withdrawal as comfortably as possible, but that’s it. They are never forced to face reality or deal with the reason they are using in the first place. With space and a clean and sober mind they can realize things they never had with the use of drugs and alcohol. With time this will happen in an inpatient treatment center. Then they can successfully deal with what they need to deal with. It is then that they can have a successful recovery.
For more information on the difference between detox and inpatient treatment, go to www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/detox-is-not-treatment.html. Call today for a no cost screening or referral at 1-877-841-5509.
Vaping is dangerous
Vaping has become almost more common today then cigarettes. Originally marketed as being more safe than other tobacco products, recent events have made it clear that this is not the full story. One study found that those who vape the equivalent to a pack of cigarettes a day had a 70% higher risk of stroke. This is only one of the health risks that can arise from vaping. For more information, visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/vaping-linked-to-serious-health-problems.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call 1-800-431-1754 today for free screenings or referrals.
Help loved ones with addiction
Narconon reminds families that you will be spending more time with family and friends around this holiday season. You should be familiar with the signs that your loved one may be struggling with addiction to drugs or alcohol. Be mindful of the things that will actually tell you if they are doing well or not. If you notice that things aren’t right, you need to be prepared to confront them and get them into treatment. For more information on how to confront your loved one, go to www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/how-to-confront-your-addict-this-holiday-season.html. Call 1-877-841-5509 today for a no-cost screening or referral.
Don’t hit rock bottom
Narconon reminds families that an addict or alcoholic does not need to hit “rock bottom” before they reach out for treatment. The truth is, it can always get worse, and there will be another rock bottom. Why let it get worse? Will the next bottom be one they can’t come back from? Get them help now so you don’t lose your loved one. For more information on rock bottom, go to www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/the-concept-of-hitting-rock-bottom.html. Call 1-877-841-5509 for a no cost screening or referral.
Rehab longer than 28 days
Narconon suggests that an addict attend a program longer than the traditional rehab stay. An addict’s body takes more than 28 days to physically heal from the damage the drugs and alcohol have done. Making the shorter but “more convenient” rehab stay is not very effective. An addict should take the time to physically get better and then dig into the different things they need to deal with emotionally. They will then have the best chance at remaining clean and sober for good. For more information on choosing treatment, go to www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/long-term-treatment-vs-traditional-28-day-program.html. Call 1-877-841-5509 for a no-cost screening or referral.
Methadone not a safe alternative
Narconon warns friends and family that methadone is not the safe and healthy alternative to opiate and heroin addiction. The addict is then stuck in a similar cycle of being controlled by a methadone clinic instead of drug dealers. Where some people might think this is better, in reality it is not. For more information on methadone, go to www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/is-methadone-a-successful-form-of-drug-treatment.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. For a no-cost screening or referral, call 1-877-841-5509.
Narconon can help addiction
Narconon Arrowhead offers free counseling assessments and referrals to rehabilitation centers nationwide by calling 1-800-468-6933 or by logging on to www.stopaddiction.com.
Signs of drug abuse
Narconon reminds families that the country is currently facing the largest man-made health crisis in history. Drugs are currently a major problem nationwide and it’s more important than ever to know the signs and symptoms of drug abuse. To learn more about how to spot signs of drug abuse and how to help your loved one, visit www.narconon-suncoast.org/drug-abuse/ for more information. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call 1- 877-841-5509 for a no-cost screening or referral.
Carfentanil information
Narconon reminds families that overdoses due to an elephant tranquilizer known as Carfentanil have been on the rise in nearly every community nationwide. Carfentanil is a synthetic opiate painkiller 100 times more powerful than fentanyl and 1,000 times stronger than heroin. A tiny grain of it is enough to be fatal. To learn more about carfentanil abuse and how to help your loved one, visit www.narconon-suncoast.org/drug-abuse/parents-get-help.html for more information. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call 1-877-841-5509 for a no-cost screening or referral.
Drug syndemic
Narconon reminds families that the opiate problem is continuing to get worse and is now considered a “syndemic.” More than ever before, communities need to come together and educate parents and their children about the dangers of drug use. To learn more about the nation’s drug crisis, go to: www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/opioid-crisis-now-considered-a-syndemic.html.
Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 877-841-5509.
Addiction screenings
Narconon reminds families that over the last several years, drug overdoses have continued to increase. At this point, the Surgeon General has issued a statement for all communities to increase Narcan availability since research shows when communities increase education and availability, the number of overdose deaths decrease. For details, visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/where-to-get-narcan.html.
Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1-888-824-1621.
Fentanyl information
Fentanyl overdoses are on the rise in almost every community nationwide. Fentanyl is the strongest synthetic opiate painkiller and is estimated to be 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. To learn more about fentanyl abuse and how to help your loved one, visit http://www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/fentanyl-what-you-need-to-know.html.
Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1-888-824-1621.
Meth abuse
Narconon New Life Retreat would like to remind families to stay educated on the signs and dangers of drug abuse. Methamphetamines and opioids are on the rise in both rural and city areas. Learn the signs and protect your loved ones from drug abuse and addiction.
The amount of deaths caused by methamphetamines has almost tripled since 2014. To learn more, visit https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/the-other-drug-epidemic.html.
Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Call 1-800-431-1754 for your free drug education materials.
Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1-888-824-1621.
Heroin abuse
Abuse of heroin and opiod drugs has become a national health crisis. Learn to recognize the signs of heroin abuse and get your loved ones help if they are at risk. Visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/ blog/naloxone-availability.html to learn about the overdose-reversing drug known as naloxone and to find its availability in your state.
Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1-888-824-1621.
Talk to kids about drugs
Families are encouraged to talk to their kids about drugs. It is one of the most important things that can be done to prevent them from becoming addicted. Set a good example, have open and honest communication with them and teach them to face their problems in life. For help in talking to kids about drugs, visit http://www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/how-to-prevent-your-child-from-becoming-an-addict.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1-888-824-1621.