The Winthrop men’s basketball team has gotten off to a little bit of a slow start against a tough schedule, but the start for Eagles big man Kelton Talford has been anything but slow.
The Great Falls High graduate is now a junior at Winthrop, is a full-time starter and is flourishing. The team is 2-3 early on the year, but Talford is leading Winthrop in field goal percentage (.767), points (17.0 a game) and rebounds (9.2 a game). That has included a season-high 23 points in a game against Piedmont and a double-double (16 points and 14 rebounds) in a game against the Auburn Tigers.