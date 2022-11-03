Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson have spent the last year-and-a-half in jail and that’s where the two will spend the rest of their lives as well.
The pair, connected to separate crime sprees that resulted in five people being killed, at least three others being wounded, a dangerous high-speed chase and a weeklong manhunt in the woods of Chester County were sentenced to life with no chance of parole Wednesday. They still technically have to stand trial for murders in Missouri and Tennessee, but their plea deal is considered ”universal” and will spare them the death penalty in all the cases.
The two admitted to carrying out multiple shootings on May 2, 2021. That was the day Simpson’s husband Eugene was reported as missing. Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman said in court that the two not only killed Eugene (who fathered two children with Adrienne) they lured him to his death.
“There had been some planning,” Newman said. “He willfully got in a car with them. They drove out in Richburg on Stroud Road and made him think the car was breaking down.”
When Eugene got out of the car he was shot multiple times in the head and abdomen. His body was left in a ditch and not found until May 18.
That same day, the two ventured into York County and went to the home of Thomas Hardin, whom the two knew. He was found shot to death later that day. Once she was in custody, Simpson told authorities she did not know that Terry planned to shoot Hardin when the two went to his apartment. Terry, after he was captured, refuted that claim and said Simpson was, in fact, in the apartment at the time of the shooting and knew ahead of time of his plan to kill Hardin. A cash app card with the name “A. Simpson” was actually located in Hardin’s residence.
At some point, the two stopped by the home of Simpson’s aunt. It was stated in court that she “did not care” for the relative and set her home on fire. When someone driving by in a van pulled in, Terry shot at them. They rammed the car he and Simpson were in, but the two still managed to escape. They eventually drove to Ehrlich St. in Chester where they fired into a dwelling, shooting one person with whom Terry was apparently familiar (John Sims) and one he was not (Jeremy Robinson). Before the spree ended, they fired shots in the drive-through line of the Chester Taco Bell on the J.A. Cochran Bypass, wounding a man and sending him to the hospital. Using “good detective work” investigators in York and Chester Counties deduced fairly quickly that all the shootings and the arson were connected.
On May 15, the two had made their way, for whatever reason, to St. Louis, Missouri and carried out another pair of shootings. At approximately 10:50 p.m. an elderly couple was driving on Delmar Blvd. when they heard gunshots. The shots were aimed at them, with the driver, 74-year-old Stanley Goodkin hit in the leg and torso. His wife, 71-year-old Barbara, was hit in the head. The two were able to make it to a hospital where Barbara died as a result of her injuries. Less than an hour later, on the 8700 block of Eager Rd., Dr. Sergei Zacharev, was shot as he stood in the parking lot of the Drury Inn and Bonefish Grill. By the time police responded, Zacharev, an anesthesiologist was already deceased. The murders were quickly identified as being connected and police descended on a hotel where Terry and Simpson were believed to be staying, but they had already left by that time.
On March 17 at approximately 2 a.m., police in Memphis, Tennessee responded to a “man down” call and found an unresponsive man lying in a roadway near a car that had its emergency flashers on. The man, 34-year-old Danterrio Coats, had been shot and killed in what appeared to be a robbery. By early June, Terry and Simpson were connected to the crime.
By that night, the two were back in Chester County, in the parking lot of the Richburg Bojangles specifically. At approximately 11:11 p.m., Deputy Sydney Canipe spotted their car and pulled in to investigate.
“She went to the Police Academy, she’s an Army veteran and she’s from Chester,” Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey told the News & Reporter shortly after Terry was eventually captured. “She is a magnificent sheriff’s deputy. When the call came in, she was doing what she does all the time: she was patrolling the Richburg area. She saw something that was unusual, an occupied vehicle in the Bojangles parking lot. Obviously the business was closed, and she noticed the lights were turned off. She approached the vehicle, she initiated her lights, and at that point, the vehicle left.”
Soon, other deputies from the Delta shift (most of whom were in the courtroom Wednesday) joined in what turned into a 100-miles-per-hour chase that stretched through two counties. Terry fired at the deputies, with one of his bullets piercing Canipe’s windshield and hitting the driver’s seat headrest just inches above her head. After eventually driving back near where the chase started, Terry and Simpson wrecked. She was captured at the scene, but he made it into some nearby woods and managed to evade arrest for almost a full week. He was captured on video breaking into a truck and stealing some clothes and a handgun, but sightings were few and far between. Hundreds of officers from agencies all over the state assisted and eventually, Terry was taken without a shot being fired. He was found sleeping in a clearing near some power lines and was taken into custody.
He pled guilty Wednesday to 13 counts of attempted murder, two counts of murder and various other weapons charges. Simpson pled guilty to seven attempted murder counts, two counts of murder and charges related to accessory, arson and weapons charges.
Several victims, or their surviving relatives, spoke in court. Hardin’s sister Sonja wept as she recounted hearing the news of her brother’s death. She said the two were so close and shared so much with one another that she “almost called and told him about his own death.”
“No matter how many years you serve, it’s not enough,” she said to Terry and Simpson in court. “I have no heart for you. So I can’t say I’ve found it in my heart to forgive you.”
Pamela Simpson, Eugene’s mother, said her “heart aches everyday” over the loss of her son.
“Nobody deserves what they did to my son,” she said. “(But) all the victims, the families, we’re going to start healing today.”
Robinson spoke, saying he didn’t know Terry or Simpson and that he forgave both of them.
One question was left unanswered and that was, why the two carried out the horrific acts they did. Sixth Circuit Public Defender William Frick represented Terry and said that his client became estranged from his family, lived on the streets and that his lack of family bonds and his surroundings “informed a lot of his choices.” He said Terry had accepted responsibility for his actions and that his interactions with him were not “indicative of what he’s pleading to.”
“There’s really no explanation for this,” he said.
Geoff Dunn represented Simpson and said that she had been the victim of both physical and sexual violence in her life. He didn’t mention it specifically, but Terry was actually arrested for allegedly assaulting Simpson in Myrtle Beach just weeks before their May 2 crime spree.
“She went from no record to getting involved in one of the worst things I’ve ever been involved with. None of this makes sense,” Dunn said.
Simpson, who cried and shook her head numerous times during the proceedings, did address the court. She apologized to her children and the families of the victims.
“Words cannot express…how much I wish I could rewind time and change what happened. Y’all have my deepest condolences and I pray for each of you as well as forgiveness and may God be with you all,” she said.
“No sir,” said Terry, when Judge Brian Gibbons asked if he had anything to say. He showed little emotion throughout the proceedings. With that, Gibbons rendered a verdict and laid out the fate the two faced.
“The two of you will spend the rest of your natural lives in the South Carolina Department of Corrections,” Gibbons said. “Good luck to you.”