Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson have spent the last year-and-a-half in jail and that’s where the two will spend the rest of their lives as well.

The pair, connected to separate crime sprees that resulted in five people being killed, at least three others being wounded, a dangerous high-speed chase and a weeklong manhunt in the woods of Chester County were sentenced to life with no chance of parole Wednesday. They still technically have to stand trial for murders in Missouri and Tennessee, but their plea deal is considered ”universal” and will spare them the death penalty in all the cases.

