People sometimes say, “I appreciate what you do” to law enforcement officers. That is sort of a general thought, though, positively acknowledging the idea of public service. That’s good, but it also isn’t enough. Some specific actions deserve more thanks than we can probably put into words.

Last week, Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson were sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole. You’ll remember that the two authored a deadly “Bonnie and Clyde” sort of story last year. We no longer have to say “allegedly” when mentioning that they murdered two people, they shot at least three others, shot at many more and carried out an act of arson last May. They are connected to three other murders in two other states for which they have yet to plead and be sentenced.

