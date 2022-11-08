People sometimes say, “I appreciate what you do” to law enforcement officers. That is sort of a general thought, though, positively acknowledging the idea of public service. That’s good, but it also isn’t enough. Some specific actions deserve more thanks than we can probably put into words.
Last week, Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson were sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole. You’ll remember that the two authored a deadly “Bonnie and Clyde” sort of story last year. We no longer have to say “allegedly” when mentioning that they murdered two people, they shot at least three others, shot at many more and carried out an act of arson last May. They are connected to three other murders in two other states for which they have yet to plead and be sentenced.
The two were in a high-speed chase with law enforcement that ended in a wreck. Simpson was quickly caught, but Terry escaped into the woods and led officials on a weeklong manhunt. Shortly after all that occurred, we filed a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain the radio traffic from the time of the high-speed chase. Because of the ongoing nature of the investigation and other factors, we just received those recordings last week. If you haven’t listened to them yet, we encourage you to do so (go to YouTube and search “Chester News and Reporter” and you’ll find it). It paints a very real, very scary, real-time picture of exactly what law enforcement was dealing with during that chase.
Things actually began when Deputy Sydney Canipe saw a car with its lights off parked at the Richburg Bojangles after hours. She had no way of knowing, as no officer does in that situation, that the two people in the car had just driven back to Chester from St. Louis, where they allegedly shot three people (killing two) and allegedly murdered another man in Memphis. That was after a binge that saw them kill Simpson’s husband, an acquaintance in York, shoot three other people in Chester (two of whom they didn’t know) and shoot at several others. As she turned on her lights, they took off, hit Highway 9 and were soon driving 100 miles-per-hour. If you listen to the recordings, you’ll hear her voice noting that the car has a Missouri tag (they stole the plate) and that the two rapidly accelerated in speed. You’ll hear other county officers (all part of the Delta shift) joining in the chase and documenting exactly where the two are. You’ll then hear Canipe mention, very calmly, that shots have been fired. She mentions her windshield has been shot out. What she doesn’t mention is that the bullet missed her head (and so missed ending her life) by a few inches and actually struck the driver’s side headrest. You’ll hear other officers mention a long gun, possibly an AR-15, being used to shoot them as well, with various cars taking bullets.
That is the life of a law enforcement officer. Any stop or what seems like a routine check on a car at Bojangles can suddenly become something else…something dangerous. Once a high-speed chase begins, the officers have to be super cognizant of everything. They have to be mindful of what the suspect is doing, but they also have to be mindful they are likely driving very fast amidst pedestrians, so a wrong move can have awful consequences both for them and members of the public. At the same time, they have to try to end the chase to mitigate the risk to the public. Now try to imagine processing and acting on all that while a person is shooting at you. Now you are doubly in danger and so is everyone else on or near that road. Dangerous speeds, dangerous conditions and dangerous bullets are in play, as is a person who is liable to do literally anything at any moment. Even not knowing the background of the people in the car, what you do know if they are willing to drive 100 miles-per-hour and fire guns at innocent people. That sort of intensity probably lends itself to seconds feeling like minutes. Now imagine that continuing for 24 minutes.
Other agencies joined in the chase, which thankfully did not end in any fatalities. It could have, though, for an innocent motorist or law enforcement officer. That it didn’t is largely owed to the officers who risked a fatal crash in a high-speed wreck or a bullet to the head courtesy of someone with no apparent regard for life. We certainly hear a lot about it when police officers do something wrong, so we also need to hear about it when they do something right, something brave and something during which they risked their lives to protect other lives. The radio traffic from the chase demonstrates just that. We don’t just need to hear about it, though, we also need to say, “Thank you.”