Thanks from MLK Celebration Committee
To the Editor:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thanks from MLK Celebration Committee
To the Editor:
To our friends and fellow citizens of Chester County and surrounding areas, all praise and honor goes to God for allowing us to celebrate the 31st annual parade to honor the life and legacy of the slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
We the MLK Celebration Committee are sincerely appreciative to each of you for your participation. To all ministers, churches, state, county, school and city officials, grand marshals, bands, businesses, organizations, clubs, schools, police chief and staff, fire department chief and Chester and Lewis Fire Department, Chester News & Reporter, WGCD, TruVista and our friends who gave financial donations and to all who stood on the streets to watch the parade, we thank you.
After reading the article “Hitting the sweet spot,” we would be remiss to not respond. We the MLK Committee have always filled out the “at one time one-page event form to the present seven-page form” and we follow all protocol, ordinances and rules set by the city and we purchased special event insurance so in case of incidences, etc. Chester City would not be liable.
The MLK Parade is a county-wide parade, and we welcome all to participate. As our founding chairman, the late Councilman George “Bunny” Guy always said, “each year we expect to be bigger and better,” and the final entry count this year was over 250.
Thanks again to all.
Mary Guy, Chair Person
Bessie Dixon, Recording Secretary