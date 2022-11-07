press release
A special thank you to the following who donated to Greenlawn Cemetery in Great Falls from January 1, 2022 through October 31, 2022:
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church;
First Baptist Church;
Michael & Muriel Leonhardt in memory of loved ones;
Rusty & Debbie Martin in memory of Jarad Martin, H.C. Wright and Terry Sims;
Class of 1954 Donation;
Great Falls Church of God;
Ronald & Beverly Gates in memory of Gates Family;
Rusty & Debbie Martin in memory of Margie Cooper;
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church;
Ronald & Beverly Gates in memory of Terry Sims;
James, Barbara & Mitch Baker in memory of Raymond “Buck” Mills, Donnie Snipes, and David & Claudine Baker;
Lydia Greer in memory of Roger Greer;
Jeanie McCowan in memory of Carla Locklair;
Linda Westbrook in memory of Walt & Maggie Knight and Bill Joe & Jo Ann Hicks;
First Baptist Church;
Nancy Drawdy & Stacy Pittman in memory of Edward Drawdy;
Carole Turner in memory of Family & Friends;
Anne Hardee in memory of Ruby & Silas Couick and Roger Couick;
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church;
Rusty & Debbie Martin in memory of Margie Cooper;
Charles & Kimberly Camp in memory of Loved Ones;
Great Falls Presbyterian Church;
Ronald & Beverly Gates in memory of Loved Ones;
Great Falls Serendipity Club in memory of Jarrett Noland, John Estes, Don Camp, Charles Wieland and Archie Lucas;
Rusty & Debbie Martin in memory of Leonard Cooper, Bobby Martin, & Mae Griffin;
First Baptist Church;
James E. Hollis in memory of Arthur, Lola, C.A. & Morrison Hollis;
James & Barbara Baker in memory of Loved Ones;
Trinity Baptist Church;
Charles & Stephen Respass, Donna Haskins, Dee Ann Ezcurra & Michelle Lee Burns in memory of Clara Wright Respass;
Marsha Collins in memory of Loved Ones;
Billy & Pat Norsworthy in memory of Loved Ones;
Jeannie McCowan in memory of Loved Ones;
Branham Family Reunion/C. Brice in memory of Dorothy Baker Smith;
Debbie & Rusty Martin in memory of Bobby Martin;
Geneva Allen in memory of Doyle Allen;
First Baptist Church;
Ronald & Beverly Gates in memory of Loved Ones;
and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
