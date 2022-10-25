The creeks dribble. Shorelines drop. Leaves crunch. Colors fade. Birds queue up around my fountains. The lack of rain robbed us of a lot of fall color. I drove through the countryside this week. Brown leaves everywhere. It’s so dry folks are spitting cotton as one old saying goes. Dry as a bone goes another.

Dry weather makes me think of dirt roads. As I made my way along Highway 34 this week, I passed a dirt road that had been paved. I felt a pang, a twinge of regret. It’s an exaggeration to say dirt roads are an endangered species, but I believe they represent another aspect of the South that’s fading away. Seems we intend to pave them all.

Tom Poland’s website at www.tompoland.net

