Santa and Drew

My Dad as Santa with my son Drew when Drew was one year old.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

Editor’s note: I had the occasion to put on the Red Suit myself this year (didn’t even need any padding, sigh) and it reminded me of this column I wrote a few years back about my favorite Santa, my dad. I felt closer to his this year even though he’s been gone for a while because we both had taken on the role of that Jolly Old Elf.) Merry Christmas, everyone

I have written before about the Santa Claus with asthma and his own radio program and I’ve written about the Santa Claus in Pumpkintown, S.C.

