Editor’s note: I had the occasion to put on the Red Suit myself this year (didn’t even need any padding, sigh) and it reminded me of this column I wrote a few years back about my favorite Santa, my dad. I felt closer to his this year even though he’s been gone for a while because we both had taken on the role of that Jolly Old Elf.) Merry Christmas, everyone
I have written before about the Santa Claus with asthma and his own radio program and I’ve written about the Santa Claus in Pumpkintown, S.C.
Tonight I want to tell you about the best Santa Claus ever, my Dad.
During what I’ll call the “Believing Years” Dad (and Mom) took special pains on Christmas Eve to keep the magic of Christmas alive for my brother and me. As he made his way around the world, stopping at every house, Santa was known to just reach into his bag and pull out gifts, placing them under the Christmas tree. The gifts weren’t wrapped and they weren’t in their boxes either, just under the tree ready to play with on Christmas morning. I remember how excited I was the year we got up and there was G.I. Joe, with his lifelike hair and beard (which resembled a shag carpet) and (no Kung-Fu grip yet, that would be next year’s model) a big yellow helicopter and an adventure headquarters, all sitting under the tree and ready to go exploring.
I realized years later when it was my turn to play Santa and do the same thing for my kids, that for Santa to magically produce the toys and set them under the tree for Christmas morning meant that someone had to carefully and silently get the presents from where they’d been hidden, quietly open the boxes, puzzle out the instructions (Your Parents Have to Put It Together!) and assemble the toys, PLUS put batteries in the things needing batteries, and then artfully arrange the toys under the tree.
And this all had to be done Christmas Eve (and in my family, in many cases after the family had come back from Midnight Mass). And guess what? It wasn’t the elves doing it!
I learned this one year while carefully and quietly assembling a pretend kitchen, (softly) swearing at the instructions and trying to figure out where the missing pretend hinge on the pretend refrigerator was…
Assembling and placing the toys every year just like Santa would be enough to get Dad in the Santa Hall of Fame right there, but my father was not one for doing things halfway. When we lived in our house in Greenville where I grew up, we had a real den and a fireplace. I can’t recall the fireplace ever actually working, but I’m sure it could have. The den was usually the place where the Christmas tree would be put every year (except for the year we put it in the parlor — yeah, we had a parlor — the construction business paid pretty good in those days). Dad made sure that we knew that it had been Santa who had delivered the toys, and not only that, he came down the chimney. We had actual evidence of this, because imprinted in the shag carpet (it was the 1970s after all) would always be two sooty footprints, just like the Big Guy had slid down the chimney, planted his booted feet and went straight to work.
In retrospect, we were so entranced by the footprints that we didn’t think about the fact that in front of the fireplace was the only place you would find them. Maybe Santa wiped his feet after coming in the room? We didn’t know.
I actually saw my Dad dressed as Santa one year. In the subdivision where we lived, Santa made visits to the houses where there were children once a year, about a week before Christmas. It was the task of the fathers in the subdivision to take turns doing this, passing along a slightly worn but still serviceable Santa suit to complete the illusion.
Well, one year it was Dad’s turn, and to make the illusion of a visit from Santa complete, he had to visit our house as well as that of all our friends’ in the subdivision. I knew that it wasn’t Santa, and my Mom told me that Dad was standing in for one of Santa’s helpers (which is what my parents always told us when we’d see Santa in more than one place, like at the mall and also out front ringing a bell for the Salvation Army). I’m not sure that my brother knew that the Santa that visited us that night was Dad, but I did, because I’d seen him put on the red suit earlier in the evening. We still waited impatiently for that knock at the door and we sat with him in the parlor chairs and told him yes, we had been good and what we wanted for Christmas was…the mists have time have fogged the memory of what I asked for. It was probably something like a G.I. Joe helicopter, though.
Dad assumed the Santa mantle one final time when my son Drew was about two or three (he’s considerably older than that now). Me, great photog that I was, decided that Santa needed to visit Drew before Christmas and I needed to get a picture of this. Dad was preparing to play Santa for a group of seniors at the nursing home in Pickens. He had the suit and the hat and the beard, everything the prospective Santa needs. I photographed Drew sitting on his lap, looking up at this strange man with a beard and a hat. I don’t know if he knew what to make of him. Dad was holding up one finger, as if telling the Little Man to be good because Santa was watching. That was one of my favorite Santa memories ever.
If I’m ever asked to wear the suit again, although I have encountered many Santas in my time, I believe the role model I will emulate was the best Santa I ever encountered, my Dad.