Tiny Fort Lawn, with a population of under 1,000 residents, might not be the obvious place to open a luncheon restaurant featuring gourmet sandwiches, salads, soups and fresh, daily-baked cupcakes. And yet, there it is, tucked between a storage facility and a drive-through coffee shop, and attracting a nice crowd of enthusiastic diners each day during the work week: The Cake Lady Café.
The restaurant is owned and operated by Fort Lawn resident Sherry Self, a hardworking woman who enjoys being creative and is good at it. Sherry explained that she began her baking career about 12 years ago when she decided to leave her work in business to be a stay-at-home mom for her toddler son, as she had been earlier for her daughter.
“To be honest, I’d get everything done around the house, and then I’d get bored,” she said, “and I’d start to dabble in the kitchen.”
Her dabbling led to the production of world-class cakes and cupcakes for weddings and other special occasions. She made them in her home in Edgemoor under the S.C. cottage law, but eventually, her business grew so large that she wanted to get it out of her house.
Each of her cakes is a work of art. Clearly, Sherry enjoys the challenge of making original designs that fit a theme, or fool the eye in a trompe l’oeil presentation. For example, she created an intriguing cake that looked like a barbecue grill, complete with miniature foods “roasting” on the grill.
“I arranged to set up my cake business in this building, which had housed a restaurant in the past, but I intended to open a bakery. Because of the licensing of the space, I was supposed to serve food to be in compliance, so that’s how I happened to launch the Cake Lady Café,” Sherry said.
On Sept. 19, 2019, she opened her doors at 2606 Catawba River Road.
“And God blessed it!” she said.
“There aren’t a lot of places near here that serve good, homemade food at lunchtime,” Sherry said. “So, I dreamed up some recipes for sandwiches and salads and soups.”
The Cake Lady’s sandwiches are made up each day with fresh ingredients and homemade Amish bread. And of course, there are those cupcakes that people continue to rave about.
“We make two or three batches fresh every day,” Sherry said. “All different flavors.”
She posts the day’s cupcake flavors on the café’s Facebook page.
Her most popular menu item is the chicken salad sandwich.
“We even run out once in a while,” Sherry said. A close second is The Wild One, made with roast beef, cheddar cheese and french-fried onions.
Near the front of the store, an alcove offers an inviting selection of hand-crafted gifts and edible treats, like caramels, and even homemade peanut butter. Sherry says her lunch clients come from all over the area.
She has bought the building that houses her restaurant, so she is now expanding her seating capacity for larger groups. She is open now on Mondays, a day she originally reserved for preparations.
The Cake Lady Café hours are 11 a.m-2 p.m. Monday and Friday and 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. You can reach the café at 803-899-9008.
The restaurant is closed on weekends because of Sherry’s commitments to weddings and other large events. She also sometimes caters lunches for nearby firms like Nutramax Laboratories and Founders Federal Credit Union.
Is she planning to open additional restaurants in different locations?
“No,” said Sherry. “Definitely not. I’ve got enough to do right now. I like to do other things too, like volunteer work at my church, Faith Baptist Church in Lancaster.”
With upcoming plans for a Gallo distribution center nearby and a new Whitewater Rafting Center on the Catawba River, Fort Lawn is likely to keep The Cake Lady busy for a good long time to come.