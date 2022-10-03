Tiny Fort Lawn, with a population of under 1,000 residents, might not be the obvious place to open a luncheon restaurant featuring gourmet sandwiches, salads, soups and fresh, daily-baked cupcakes. And yet, there it is, tucked between a storage facility and a drive-through coffee shop, and attracting a nice crowd of enthusiastic diners each day during the work week: The Cake Lady Café.

The restaurant is owned and operated by Fort Lawn resident Sherry Self, a hardworking woman who enjoys being creative and is good at it. Sherry explained that she began her baking career about 12 years ago when she decided to leave her work in business to be a stay-at-home mom for her toddler son, as she had been earlier for her daughter.

