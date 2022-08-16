Torrey Craig wore a t-shirt Saturday that simply said “The Court” across the front. That represents a lot more than just a place for folks in Great Falls to play basketball, though.
“I want it to be a brand, I want it to be a thing where people can come together, have fun and just bring life back to the town I love so much,” Craig said.
The NBA star and Great Falls High School graduate announced late last year that he intended to renovate and upgrade the public basketball courts in his hometown, the ones where he fell in love with the sport, developed his game and began his journey to the pros. He unveiled the renovated courts and goals Saturday with a huge celebration that drew hundreds of people. There was music, food, events for kids, raffles, giveaways and a 3 on 3 basketball tournament featuring current and former Great Falls greats.
Craig told the crowd (just before letting his son officially cut the ribbon to open the courts) that this was something he has wanted to do ever since he first made it to the NBA. It is consistent with his tendency to give back to the community, since he has previously held free basketball camps for kids and has attended basketball games whenever his schedule has allowed. He has previously spoken to the Great Falls High School basketball team in the pre-game locker room prior to playoff games.
“I just think this is awesome,” said Great Falls Town Councilwoman Tiffany Craig, who attended the event. “This is a wonderful thing he is doing. The kids are really excited.”
Craig was able to get an autograph on a Phoenix Suns (Craig’s current team) hat for her son Saturday. She said she appreciates that Craig works so hard to do things for young people.
Mayor Josh Brantley was on hand as well for most of what turned into an eight-plus hour celebration. He said Craig’s story is an object lesson on how to get somewhere in life.
“He’s so important to all the kids in Great Falls,” Brantley said. “He is an example that if you set your mind to something and work hard, you can achieve anything. I’m grateful to see him giving back to the community and giving Great Falls something to be proud of.”
Craig didn’t just renovate the courts and provide a day of fun and entertainment. He basically served as the emcee of all the events for the day and took time to talk to fans, younger ones especially and interact with them on the court.
“This is special to me,” he said as he welcomed the community in.
He thanked those who partnered with him to help make the court renovations (which included new goals, a new playing surface and lights) possible, including the company Goalrilla and Founders.
“It’s a dream I’ve had for a long time,” he said.
Alex Fair is the head boys basketball coach at Great Falls High School. He himself played on the Great Falls courts when he was growing up and knows that a lot of his current players do as well. He said the courts will be a boost for the town but also for his program.
“This is where it started for Torrey, this is where he developed his game. Great Falls has a great tradition of alumni coming out here to play and those guys help mentor the younger guys. That helps them become better players,” he said.
He also said anytime young people can actually get out of the house, put their phones down and get some exercise, it is a good thing. Now, the community has a showpiece, a place to gather and something to be proud of. It’s not just a place to play basketball…it’s “The Court.”