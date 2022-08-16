On first glance, it is just a basketball court, but in reality it is so much more than that.
Saturday, NBA star Torrey Craig was back in his hometown of Great Falls to dedicate newly-renovated town basketball courts, a project he spearheaded and has wanted to undertake since first making it to the NBA in 2017. Hundreds of locals showed up for a great day of food, music, giveaways and, of course, basketball.
This is nothing new for Craig, who has found ways to give back to the community for years. He has held free basketball camps for kids and has attended games at his high school alma mater when his schedule has allowed it. In 2020, when Great Falls won the Class A state title, Craig was not only in the stands to root the team on, he spoke to them in locker room before a second round playoff game. He stressed to them that they were not only playing for a school, they were playing for a community that loves and supports them.
Craig’s career is, essentially, a lesson in perseverance. He played at a small high school and small college (USC-Upstate) that was just moving up to the Division I level. He had a decorated four-year run in college, but went undrafted following his senior campaign. He played in Australia and New Zealand for a couple of seasons, starting off as a sixth man but working his way into being an all-star and a league MVP. He finally got a shot back home in the NBA, going from a two-way player that split his time between the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and a G-League developmental squad to a valuable contributor that earned a two-year, $10 million contract. He proved, time and again, that it doesn’t matter where you start, it’s where you finish. He kept working, made himself a better player through hard work and dedication and achieved a lifelong dream. We could all learn something from that. Coming home frequently and being a tangible presence to local youth makes them realize they can do the same thing.
He’s also shown what giving back really means. A lot of people become a success and leave their past and upbringing behind, forging forward on their own path and not looking back. Craig’s commitments and responsibilities as a professional athlete would certainly give him an excuse to not be around, but he’s never taken it. Lending his time and effort and money to improve his hometown and the lives of youth is something he makes a priority.
Basketball is obviously important in Great Falls, home to the high school with the most boy’s basketball titles in state history. The area Craig simply calls “The Court” is where his journey and development began. It’s an important part of his story and that of many others. Now, it features a new playing surface, four new goals and upgraded lighting. It will be a draw (as evidenced by a huge crowd that was present there Monday night), a showpiece, a recreational boon and source of community pride. In other words, it is a lot more than just a basketball court.