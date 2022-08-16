On first glance, it is just a basketball court, but in reality it is so much more than that.

Saturday, NBA star Torrey Craig was back in his hometown of Great Falls to dedicate newly-renovated town basketball courts, a project he spearheaded and has wanted to undertake since first making it to the NBA in 2017. Hundreds of locals showed up for a great day of food, music, giveaways and, of course, basketball.

Trending Videos