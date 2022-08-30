There is no doubt that conditions seem to be right in Chester County for the long anticipated growth to finally take place. As reported in the recent edition of the SC Biz Magazine, Chester County is ranked #1 in manufacturing growth rate in the Charlotte Metro Region. Just in the last 5 years, there have been 25 project announcements bringing with them plans for over $900 million in capital investment and 1,506 jobs. We’ve also seen existing businesses both big and small decide to grow and expand. Growth is happening in Chester County.
The concern shared by many citizens is that the residential growth which predictably follows new manufacturing jobs is happening too fast especially in the areas near exit 65 with easy access to I77. In addition to concerns about traffic and a changing landscape, many citizens are asking how the costs that come along with this growth will be paid for. I also hear the concerns that the high-density developments are coming too fast and need to be slowed down so that our quality of life in Chester County is not turned upside down.
Fees attached to building permits are a useful tool for capturing revenue from this residential growth and can also provide some measured control to the rate new subdivisions go up. One common type of fee attached to building permits are impact fees. These fees are strictly governed by state law and have rigid standards as to how they must be administered. Violations are taken seriously, and some counties and school districts have actually had to return fees that were used incorrectly or not on time. Due to their complexity, impact fees seem to work best for communities larger than Chester County.
Development Agreement Fees are a different tool that focus on land use instead of impact costs alone. However, development agreement fees also provide revenue to offset the cost of growth just like impact fees, and they also have the ability to slow down a red-hot demand for housing. While Chester County has not implemented impact fees, Chester County has already imposed development agreement fees of $1,500 per unit to approved developments such as Winchester and Stanton.
While there are most certainly pros and cons to both impact fees and development agreement fees, there are three reasons that I believe development agreement fees are the best fit for Chester County at this time.
First, the complexity issue of impact fees comes with a cost and a risk. The initial study cost about $100,000 and it would detail how the fees must be spent to meet the “impact” of the growth. If for some reason the real numbers fall short of the projections, the county may not have the funds necessary to meet the minimum obligations and may find itself in a difficult position of having some funds but not enough to follow the impact fee plan as required by law.
Second, when considering the cost to the county of providing services to the citizens of the new development, it is important to recognize that the majority of the county’s budgeted expenses are for personnel related expenses. As mandated by state law, funds collected from impact fees cannot be used for personnel expenses. However, funds from development agreement fees are not restricted in this way. The council recently had a workshop about how to allocate the money collected from these fees. The council desires to match the allocation of these fees to the actual impact in terms of a percentage that the subdivision is creating.
Third, impact fees must be applied to all new homes (with the exception of those destroyed by fire or other catastrophe) in the service area. Development agreement fees are applied to homes typically built by large builders in high density subdivisions. So that means that if a landowner decides to give a few acres of their land to their child to build a home, that son or daughter would pay the same IMPACT fee as levied to the developer of the new high-density subdivision. However, with development agreements those fees would not apply and instead would be targeted to the new large-scale developments. This approach is more in line to the feedback that I have received from citizens. Development agreement fees are also able to capture fees from developments across all unincorporated portions of the county and not just in the designated service areas.
For now, development agreement fees are likely the best way to offset the cost of residential growth in our county. The county is in discussions now to determine how much that fee should be as the amount of $1,500 is probably significantly low. It is also extremely important that the council makes good decisions based on good information when determining how the funds from development agreement fees are allocated. I recognize that addressing the impact on our schools is critical as well. I have requested that the county council receive an update at an upcoming meeting about the plans of the school board to address these growth-related needs. I look forward to hearing this update and welcome any opportunities to work together with them.