There is no doubt that conditions seem to be right in Chester County for the long anticipated growth to finally take place. As reported in the recent edition of the SC Biz Magazine, Chester County is ranked #1 in manufacturing growth rate in the Charlotte Metro Region. Just in the last 5 years, there have been 25 project announcements bringing with them plans for over $900 million in capital investment and 1,506 jobs. We’ve also seen existing businesses both big and small decide to grow and expand. Growth is happening in Chester County.

The concern shared by many citizens is that the residential growth which predictably follows new manufacturing jobs is happening too fast especially in the areas near exit 65 with easy access to I77. In addition to concerns about traffic and a changing landscape, many citizens are asking how the costs that come along with this growth will be paid for. I also hear the concerns that the high-density developments are coming too fast and need to be slowed down so that our quality of life in Chester County is not turned upside down.

