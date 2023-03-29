Good day again Chester, Buddy here this week.
Since I am a big dog we usually talk a lot about big dog issues, but this week we are going to talk about small dogs, as you can see from the title.
Small dogs have been bred for generations as loving companions alongside their owners. They’re typically less than 20 pounds, cuddly and full of mischief just like their larger brethren.
In an analysis of medical records of 2.5 million dogs at its 925 locations, Banfield Pet Hospital, which logs breed identification according to owners’ descriptions, found small dogs now account for 45 percent of the dogs it sees.
Specific increases over the past decade include Chihuahuas, 35 percent; Shih Tzus, 39 percent; Maltese, 87 percent; and Yorkshire Terriers, 95 percent.
Banfield acknowledges the increase may reflect the fact its hospitals tend to be in metropolitan areas and attract owners with small breeds who are convenient for urban living, but then that’s part of the dogs’ appeal.
There are many advantages to having one of these small breeds. Especially for urban lifestyle, which makes owning a small dog a great idea. They can be paper-trained, they don’t need quite as much exercise as a hunting breed dog, and probably won’t eat quite as much food.
Despite their characteristics, small dogs remain one of nature’s mysteries. They generally live longer than big dogs but have special health problems.
Some speculate that larger dog breeds have an exaggerated growth period that results in a more rapid aging deterioration. Large dogs may develop musculoskeletal and gastrointestinal diseases and tumors, some of which can be fatal.
The difference in small dogs is that they may be prone to disc disorders and other ailments that can often be managed over longer periods of time rather than being fatal conditions. Small dogs in particular are prone to periodontal disease, retained baby teeth and dislocated kneecaps.
And those dogs with shortened, broad heads, which give their faces a pushed-in look, like Shih Tzus, Pekingese, Lhasa Apsos, Chinese Pugs, Boston Terriers and Bulldogs, are prone to BAS, which is Brachycephalic Airway Syndrome. BAS is hereditary and the product of selective breeding. The results can be respiratory distress. The characteristic snoring noise that these dogs make when they breathe is caused by the movement of air through the narrowed air passages.
Signs vary from each dog and breed, and depend on the amount of airway obstruction. The Pug and Boston Terriers typically have minimal signs, mostly noisy breathing and occasional snoring, and these breeds rarely require surgical treatment. English Bulldogs can also have minimal signs, but some English Bulldogs can have severe airway obstruction as can the French Bulldog. While surgery is one treatment and will greatly help some small breeds, many will still have residual noise. The goal is to improve their ability to breathe and exercise.
Periodontal disease is an equal opportunity disease affecting most dogs, but small dogs seem to be more prone to severe periodontitis due in part to their having tooth crowding due to their small skull size. Bad breath and inflammation are the first signs. As with many conditions, the longer periodontal disease is left untreated, the greater risk of developing severe conditions. This disease can be controlled by removing plaque and calculus from the teeth. If you don’t brush your dog’s teeth regularly, then by all means take him to the vet once a year and have it done professionally. Prevention is definitely better than the cure. Daily tooth brushing is the best option, and if done properly, is the most effective choice.