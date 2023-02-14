People at the top of an organization aren’t just important because of the job they do, but also because of the job they help others to do.
On the front page of today’s News & Reporter, you’ll see a couple of stories about SLED investigations into the City of Chester. One involved money for police body cameras being missing and the other involved the City’s problems with money being deposited into the state retirement system (over which a class action lawsuit was filed).
About the time these problems were ongoing, the City had a lot of vacancies in department head positions. If there had been a full-time finance director overseeing every aspect of dollars coming in and going out, we suspect they would have caught the fact that grant money went into the wrong account. Being fully staffed in the police department, including with a full-time chief might have prevented that as well.
The issue with the state retirement system is a bit more complex, since it wasn’t just a matter of something being deposited in the wrong place. Essentially, the person tasked with handling the retirement money was apparently never actually trained on how to do so. They took the initiative to look back through past records and to ask people in other municipalities how the process worked. That is laudable, but that also isn’t how it should work. We can’t be sure, but again, if the City had been in a position where all its leadership roles were filled or if things were working the way they should have been, that employee would have been trained, would have known the full process and there would never have been an issue. Unfortunately, they weren’t given proper training (through no fault of their own), one step was missed and it ended resulting in an expensive lawsuit.
We think the City has turned the corner, now. Chester City Council made what we think was a good move to bring in an experienced interim administrator, one who knew Chester well. The ship got righted and now there is full-time administrator, a full-time police chief and folks handling day-to-day operations that are well-trained and experienced in general. Most importantly, there is accountability and system in place to make sure there is oversight, training and efficiency in general
Hopefully, lessons have been learned about leaving leadership voids now and old mistakes won’t be repeated. Having the right people in positions of authority is important not only so they can do their jobs well, but so they can help those below them do the same.