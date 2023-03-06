Artist and materials

Portrait of the artist covered in wood chips: Chainsaw fine artist and woodcarver Franklin Laws sits surrounded by his tool of chhoise, a Husqvarna chainsaw, and the raw materials, logs of pine and other wood, that he uses to create his wood carvings that are elevated a notch above typical chainsaw art.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

Franklin Laws makes art from wood, but you can’t classify him as a woodcarver. You can’t really call him a chainsaw artist either, even though that’s the tool he uses. His creations soar high above most rough-hewn chainsaw art to the level of fine art, the kind of stuff you might see in shops in Gatlinburg or Highlands, N.C.

Call him a wood sculptor.

