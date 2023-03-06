Franklin Laws makes art from wood, but you can’t classify him as a woodcarver. You can’t really call him a chainsaw artist either, even though that’s the tool he uses. His creations soar high above most rough-hewn chainsaw art to the level of fine art, the kind of stuff you might see in shops in Gatlinburg or Highlands, N.C.
Call him a wood sculptor.
“I do mainly chainsaw art. I am leaning towards the finer arts side. I just found out I could do this about a year ago — April 12th was when I made my first piece last year,” Laws said.
The N&R caught up with the artist at his home near Chester while he was working on his latest, a life-sized carving of an eagle and a wildcat fighting over possession of a rabbit. Laws is carving the nature piece out of an enormous log of pine.
“It’s fun — I haven’t really found my particular style yet (I haven’t been in it long enough,” he said.)
Though he’s only been at it a year, Laws’ art is more in the style of fine, polished art, literally polished, and intricate detail, even in the larger pieces he has created and is working on.
His pieces vary, from a small Buddha made from fire starter wood to the armored breastplate of a Spartan warrior, topped by a Greek-style helmet (a separate piece that sits on top of the breastplate) to a momma fox and her kits peering out at the world and carved from a stump of initially-rotted wood that Laws said he “carved down to the good wood, to the fox’s head. Once we got it down to good wood, I thought a fox sitting in the stump would be pretty cool. Then I thought if it was a momma fox, and she had little foxes with her, that would be pretty cool.”
“My opinion is, the main objective is: chainsaw art without chainsaw marks,” he said, smiling through his wispy beard, “that shows that you’re good.”
He actually tried his hand at making art about 10 years ago and finished a couple of pieces, but wasn’t satisfied.
“I guess the timing wasn’t right, I had other things going on,” he said. “I kind of shied away from it and then we were sitting here looking at Facebook, and people were posting different carvings and one thing led to another and I thought ‘I’m pretty sure I can do just as good as some of these other guys,’ and kind of started from there,” he said.
Franklin didn’t have to look too far for his tools — the family had several chainsaws because they have been burning wood for warmth for Laws’ whole life.
He says he’s self-taught and even though he spent some time learning from another chainsaw carver, “I just do it. People ask me all the time, how do I do it? I have no clue, man.
“I went over to another guy’s house just the other day, first time I ever got to talk to another carver. I have never been to an event, or seen carving done right there in front of my face. I stood over there talking to him and I made the owl and the feather,” pointing to a nearby owl the size of a dog, and an outsized feather. “We ended up kicking out four pieces that day. He was amazed that I was able to pick up on techniques as quickly after only doing this a year,” Laws said.
Where a traditional 2D artist starts with the same thing before they can create — a blank canvas, Laws’ ”canvasses” are always different, depending on the grain of the wood, the knots and grain in it or what type of wood it is.
“Sometimes, the wood itself tells me what it wants to be,” he says.
An HVAC tech by trade, Laws has an eye towards making this fine art carving into a business and selling and accepting commissions online. He also has his eyes on a potential place in fine woodcarving art history.
“Who remembers the last HVAC technician?” he asks.
“You go through life, and you always want to be somebody, you know what I mean? Then you get caught up in life and dreams fade away, things happen. And then, it just happens. I’m 42 — I think I have just enough time left, to create something amazing.”