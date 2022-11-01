LION KINGS

Lewisville was presented with a region championship trophy following Friday’s win.

 BY TRAVIS JENKINS

When McBee had trouble hanging onto the football Thursday night, they also had trouble hanging on against Lewisville

The visiting Lions led just 7-0 in the second quarter, but forced fumbles on three possessions in the second, and forced turnovers either via fumble or downs five times in the first half on the way to a 44-18 victory.

Trending Videos