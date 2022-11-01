When McBee had trouble hanging onto the football Thursday night, they also had trouble hanging on against Lewisville
The visiting Lions led just 7-0 in the second quarter, but forced fumbles on three possessions in the second, and forced turnovers either via fumble or downs five times in the first half on the way to a 44-18 victory.
The first quarter went quickly, with both teams sustaining long drives. Lewisville, which started Jordan Strong at quarterback in place of the injured Ian Grissom, marched 62 yards in 13 plays to open the game. Despite missing the big arm of Grissom, the Lions still aired it out, with Strong hitting four passes for 49 yards on the march. After converting a big fourth down and driving the two, Zack Rogers came in for his familiar short yardage quarterback role and scored on a sneak for a 7-0 lead.
McBee pieced together a 10-play drive of its own, but couldn’t convert on a fourth-and-one play and turned it over on downs at the Lewisville 36. The Lions drove to McBee’s 24 on a possession that stretched into the start of the second quarter, but ended up turning it over on downs themselves. After picking up one first down, McBee suffered it first giveaway of the game, with a botched snap ending up on the ground. Lewisville’s K.J. Davis scooped it up and rambled 32 yards for a score. The PAT was missed but Lewisville led 13-0.
The Panthers, who were already locked into fourth place in the region, rolled the dice a bit on their next possessions, going for it on fourth-and-four in their own territory the next time they had the ball. They didn’t convert and that set Lewisville up in prime field position. Three plays later, Damion Fee ran one straight up the gut and was almost untouched as he went 22 yards to the end zone. A try for two was good and that put Lewisville up 21-0.
McBee put it on the ground again the next time they had the ball and again Lewisville recovered it for a turnover. They didn’t get to the end zone this time, with a drive down at the 21, but Marcell Fee came on a booted a 38-yard field goal to put the Lions ahead 24-0.
A penalty on the ensuing kick return had McBee starting a drive at its own 10 and a mishandled handoff ended up on the ground. The Lions pounced on it at the five and Fee ran it in on the next play to make it 31-0.
The Panthers didn’t quit, though, using every second of the 3:48 that was left on the clock to get on the board before halftime. They went 62 yards in 14 plays, converted a pair of fourth down (including one on an offsides penalty on the Lions) and scored on a quarterback keeper by Tyrek Wright on which the ball narrowly got the ball over the Pylon as time expired to make it 31-6 at the break.
McBee’s offense turned it over on downs on its first possession of the third quarter, but the special teams got things going. Jasson Brockington came off the corner and blocked a Lewisville punt all the way back to the end zone and recovered it just before it went out of bounds for a touchdown and a 31-12 game.
Lewisville’s offense wasn’t able to make much headway in the third quarter, but after another McBee turnover on downs, roared 52 yards in four plays. Most of that came on one play, with Strong hitting JaCorreum Cousar on a screen pass. He was being covered man and there wasn’t much help behind the corner he sidestepped on a play that went 33 yards. He also caught a 13-yard touchdown pass to cap the drive.
McBee scored again midway through the fourth on a run by Stanley Howard, but the Lions had the final score of the night with a 10-yard touchdown run by Fee, who accounted for all 64 yards on the drive.
Lions Coach Leon Boulware was presented with the region championship trophy in the postgame by Lewisville AD Rusty Pemberton and also got an ice bucket bath from players.
“That was the goal all year long was to bring back the pride and the commitment to our football program,” Boulware said of winning the program’s first region crown in 15 years. “I think our kids did a good job with that. I’m so proud of them. They stepped up to the plate. It feels good to bring the trophy back to Richburg.”
Boulware said Grissom was held out with a minor injury and was on target to return for the opening of the playoffs. The flurry of turnovers his team forced in the second quarter were huge, he said, and helped his team put away McBee early, which is something he hoped the Lions would do. He had high praise for McBee’s Evan Sullivan who ran for more than 100 yards (hopefully you have his exact numbers to plug in here), recorded a sack, recovered a fumble and had a long kick return that set up one of McBee’s second half scores. He also passed 1,000 yards rushing for the season in the game. Fee led the way for Lewisville with 165 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns.
With the loss, McBee finished the regular season at 4-6. The Panthers open the playoffs Friday at number one seed Christ Church. Lewisville (9-1) will enter the postseason as a number one seed and is slated to face Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at home Friday.