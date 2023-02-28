I know a lot of folks like to pay their bills online, but I’m very old-fashioned…I like to pay mine by talking to a computer and pushing buttons.
There I was, minding my own business, trying to make a car loan payment. I’m sure there are easier ways of doing it, but I’m technologically challenged, don’t really like the possibility of security hacks and am generally not very bright, so I use the automated phone service. It doesn’t matter which major financial institution I make my payments to, so let’s just call it Jimmy Jack’s Bank, Bar and Grill.
“Welcome to Jimmy Jack’s Bank, Bar and Grill. To check your account, press one. To make a payment, press two. To order a cold one and some cheese fries, press three,” the friendly automated lady said.
I pressed two. I heard the sound of fingers furiously tapping on keyboard keys. I don’t exactly understand why they play you the sound of someone typing. I know I’m not talking to a real person; we established that fact when they said at the outset, “welcome to automated system.” Computers don’t have fingers and wouldn’t use them to type even if they did. STOP LYING TO ME JIMMY JACK. But I digress.
“We recognize your number,” the automated lady creepily said. How did you recognize my number? Are you people spying on me? I mean, I owe you a few grand to finish paying off my car but I make my payment every month. Anyway…
“Just enter the last four digits of your social security number,” the lying bank spy said.
I entered the four digits.
Then I heard the sound of more typing. Can we stop this charade? I’m not talking to a real person, you aren’t going to make me think I am by playing dumb typing noises. You live on a hill of lies.
“Now, enter your PIN, one digit at a time,” said the no-finger-having, dishonest bank espionage agent.
Also, how else would I go about entering my PIN other than one digit at a time? It would never occur to me to simultaneously mash four at once.
More fake sounds of fake fingers hitting a fake keyboard. As long as you’re selling this falsehood, why not make it a real old timey typewriter that you have manually reset.
“Tap, tap, tap, tap Ding! CHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!! Eunice, bring me my bottle of ink posthaste. My font hath run dry.”
“Please hold while we access your account,” the digitless she devil announced.
Here again, it’s not like you have to get up and go to a filing cabinet, look up “Jenkins” and pull some paperwork out.
“We’re sorry, but our loan department is currently closed. Our normal business hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.,” the shameless financial hussy, spy, lying sack of no fingers said.
It was about 9 p.m. on a Wednesday. This is one of the largest financial institutions on the planet. This transaction does not require the work of a real person. The computer doesn’t need to go to lunch or take a smoke break.
There is LITERALLY no reason they couldn’t take my money, tell me I was good for the month, play some more dumb sound effects and send me on my way.
Maybe that online banking thing wouldn’t be so bad after all.