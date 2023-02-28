I know a lot of folks like to pay their bills online, but I’m very old-fashioned…I like to pay mine by talking to a computer and pushing buttons.

There I was, minding my own business, trying to make a car loan payment. I’m sure there are easier ways of doing it, but I’m technologically challenged, don’t really like the possibility of security hacks and am generally not very bright, so I use the automated phone service. It doesn’t matter which major financial institution I make my payments to, so let’s just call it Jimmy Jack’s Bank, Bar and Grill.

Trending Videos