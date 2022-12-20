As police chief of the Town of Great Falls, Jeremy Vinson took an oath to protect lives and serve the community. To him, that means all lives and the entire community.
At Monday’s meeting of Great Falls Town Council, Mayor Josh Brantley read a letter he received the previous week from Randy St. Clair of the police department. The letter noted that on Dec. 13, Chester County E911 dispatched the Great Falls Police Department to a structure fire on Walnut Street. Vinson was on patrol nearby and was able to respond within a minute. What he found was a home rapidly filling with smoke and an elderly homeowner who was refusing to leave the residence.
“(He) continued to resist Chief Vinson’s actions of leaving his home due to his concern for his two canines,” Brantley read.
Vinson said when he entered the home, the resident was only visible from about the waist down because of the smoke that was rapidly collecting at the ceiling and building towards the floor, cutting off breathable air. Realizing the danger the man was in, Vinson assured him that he would return inside the house to rescue the dogs if he would just go outside. That worked, with the homeowner allowing Vinson to escort him out.
Luckily, Vinson not only has law enforcement training, he has a long background as a firefighter.
In fact, he spent 17 years in that field in Lancaster County, where he also spent time as an EMT. Obviously, entering a dwelling that is burning and emitting a great deal of smoke posed serious danger, but given his years of experience and training, he knew he had time to make good on his promise to save the dogs. He did that for the homeowner but also did it for animals.
“I didn’t want anything to happen to the dogs,” Vinson said. “But based on where the fire was, I knew I had ample time to save (them) and that it would make him happy and make him not want to go back in.”
So, he entered the house, located the two dogs and brought them to safety. There was only one problem.
“He said there were five, one-week-old puppies still inside,” Vinson recounted.
The man told him they were in a crib in the bedroom, so Vinson made a beeline for that location. He knew there wasn’t time to retrieve them all one by one and that trying to hang on to five, squealing, squirming little dogs with limited visibility wasn’t an option either. So, he picked up the entire crib, puppies still inside, and brought them outside as well. Vinson said that Fire Chief Josh Cauthen was on scene by that time. He was able to chop open a wall near a furnace to expose the source of the flames.
As the Great Falls Fire Department arrived and began actively extinguishing the home, which had visible flames pouring from within, Vinson began regulating the tank pump module of the fire engine.
“The quick actions of Chief Jeremy Vinson show an example of a true leader,” Brantley read. “A leader that not only leads by example but exemplifies a true love and concern for the citizens of Great Falls, South Carolina.”
Brantley expressed his personal gratitude to not only Vinson, but all that serve Great Falls.
“I want to thank Chief Vinson and all of the first responders for their bravery and risking their lives for our community everyday. Our first responders are all heroes and we are truly grateful for each and every one of you,” he said.
Vinson said things turned out as well as they could given the situation. Most of the home was saved and everyone, both man and beast, escaped safely because they were both protected and served.